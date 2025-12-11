UFC Champion Alistair Overeem Trades The Fighting Cage For A Wellness Career In Dubai

The roar of the crowd, the thump of the gloves, the blazing intensity of a heavyweight championship fight: these are some of the sights and sounds that defined Alistair Overeem for over two decades. The Dutch behemoth, a former mixed martial arts champion and kickboxing legend, held major world titles, famously becoming the first fighter to simultaneously hold the K-1 World Grand Prix Champion (kickboxing, 2010), Strikeforce Heavyweight Champion (MMA, 2011), and DREAM Heavyweight Champion (MMA, 2011) belts at the same time.

But that chapter is closed. Today, Overeem is embarking on a new mission, one that requires the same mental steel and focus he honed in the cage, but on a different battlefield: longevity, wellness, and fostering a business mindset. This career pivot also coincides with a massive personal change: his marriage earlier this year and, crucially, his recent move to the heart of the world's most rapidly evolving market: Dubai.

Recommended For You

“We had a magnificent honeymoon in Croatia. The coastline, Dubrovnik, Split... very magical,” Overeem shares, as he sits down for a chat with wknd. on the sidelines of the BrandME Summit in Dubai.“And to be honest, I'm still riding that cloud. It's been a beautiful experience and I highly recommend it to anybody. I've never been married before, and it's really special,” says the 45-year-old.

The logical pivot

Having retired from active competition, Overeem and his wife, Sophie, chose Dubai as the launchpad for their joint venture in the longevity and wellness space. For a man who spent his life studying competition and market dynamics in the fight world, the choice was purely logical.

“It's a growing market. I've been travelling to Dubai for years, at least once a year. Met many sheikhs, many business people,” said Overeem, leaning into the professional rationale behind the move.“Since it's such a rapidly expanding market, it felt very logical. When you want to initiate new projects, you want to do it somewhere you know is going to take off. In my opinion, Dubai is the number one market in the world. It's been taking off for the last five years and it's only going to continue. So moving here was a very logical decision.”

His immediate immersion into the local scene was underlined by a recent, unexpected reunion. Just weeks after arriving, Overeem crossed paths with Francis Ngannou, the formidable former UFC Heavyweight Champion - and his former opponent - who is also now based in the UAE.

“Me and Francis had our fight in 2017. Never really spoke before, never spoke after,” he added.“After the fight, I had a chance to look into his career and his life path. To me, it's very special - coming from Africa, making his way to France, being homeless, and now being at the top of the fighting world. That's a beautiful life story.”

The meeting was defined by mutual respect, says Overeem.“Now, it's no longer a case of ego. I'm happily retired. It's all on to the new mission. I don't take anything personal from our fight. So, it was actually really nice to meet him.”

The new mission

For many elite athletes, moving past a career that demanded such extremes of the body is a struggle. But for Overeem, the transition has been seamless because the mindset required is fundamentally unchanged.“I love my career. It took me all over the world,” he added.“These days the mindset is the same, the ferocity is the same, it's just a different battleground.”

That new battleground, he tells us, is longevity and wellbeing. It is a focus born directly out of his decades-long commitment to health, which was necessary simply to survive his profession. Now, he is applying that intense dedication to helping others.

The mental discipline required to sustain a career of 67 fights over 24 years is what truly differentiates Overeem. He attributes his ability to remain centred not to natural ease, but to surviving periods of intense stress.“Along the way - with nearly 25 years of professional fighting and 30 years of training - there were many crashes and moments that didn't work out,” he added, recalling the bumps along the road. The birth of his first daughter and his mother's cancer diagnosis came in the same period, all while he maintained a gruelling fight schedule.

“Fighting doesn't stop. You're not sleeping well. You get injuries. You go to the hospital with your mother. I've had several of these periods,” he added.“Sometimes in life, you just have to accept it. But these periods create mental resilience - the ability to handle multiple things at once, to stay centred and stay on course.”

It is this understanding of mental and physical strain that he is now channelling into his entrepreneurial ventures. The ability to compartmentalise tension - to use it as motivation rather than let it cause panic - is the ultimate skill acquired in the cage, a skill he feels is transferable to any business challenge.

Message for UAE's Youth

As he settles into his new life, Overeem is keenly observing the burgeoning combat sports scene in the UAE, particularly the youth involvement in jiu-jitsu and MMA. He sees the government's support for these sports as a massive opportunity for the wider community.“I'm a very big proponent of the martial arts. Because it teaches discipline, will power, and values in a way few other disciplines can.”

His message to the young Emiratis aspiring for a fight career is to cut through the modern distractions and get to the heart of what helped him build his championship career.“Get moving. Do something. Don't sit still. And stop with the phone.,” Overeem added.“In my age we didn't have phones growing up, and now most of their time goes into that without them even realising it.”

With his eyes set on a bright future in Dubai, the athlete remains hopeful about the opportunities that lie ahead, staying focused on the battles to come - even if they unfold outside the octagon.

...