Dubai: Now, Hail A Robotaxi With Uber In 2 Major Areas

Robotaxi WeRide is now available on the Uber app, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Thursday, December 11.

“WeRide Robotaxi vehicles booked through the Uber app will be available in Umm Suqeim and Jumeirah, two of Dubai's most prominent areas located near public beaches. Members of the public across all segments of the community can book a WeRide Robotaxi through the Uber app by selecting the 'Autonomous' service option,” said Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of RTA's Public Transport Agency.

There will still be a driver, however, during the pilot stage of the autonomous or self-driving taxi.

“The (WeRide) service is currently operating with a specialist driver on board to ensure a safe and reliable experience, paving the way for a fully driverless service in early 2026,” noted Bahrozyan.

He added:“This launch builds on the joint pilot programme between RTA and WeRide, which has, since the partnership announcement in April 2025, undergone successive testing to ensure a smooth transition towards autonomous mobility solutions.

The RTA noted the launch of the pilot self-driving taxi supports Dubai's Self-Driving Transport Strategy to convert 25% of journeys to autonomous modes by 2030.

WeRide claim they currently operate about 150 autonomous vehicles in the Middle East. Jennifer Li, chief financial officer and head of international at WeRide, said:“Our progress in Dubai is enabled by our autonomous driving technology that has been tested and validated worldwide. We are expanding rapidly across the Middle East and globally, driven by our vision to deploy tens of thousands of Robotaxis by 2030.

“We are pleased to partner with forward-thinking regulators like RTA, who share a similarly bold commitment to advancing autonomous mobility, and with Uber, whose global platform will help accelerate the adoption of driverless transportation,” Li added.

Dubai, meanwhile, continues to witness steady population growth, now exceeding four million residents.

Last year, Dubai's transport network recorded more than 153 million trips across public transport, taxis, and shared mobility, which includes app-based vehicle-booking services. Demand for shared mobility also rose by 28 per cent compared with 2023,“creating an enabling environment for the development and expansion of autonomous vehicle services in the period ahead,” RTA noted.