Watch: Parking QR Code Scam In Dubai Uncovered In Viral Video Parkin Takes Action

Parkin Company PJSC, Dubai's largest provider of paid parking facilities, is aware of an incident caught on video that has gone viral involving the tampering of QR (quick response) codes on parking signages.

The company told Khaleej Times on Thursday,“All identified fraudulent QR codes have been removed, and any QR codes that were misused have been updated to redirect users to the official Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) website.”

Parkin also called on motorists“to always ensure they are using authorised payment channels” and they thanked the public for their vigilance in exposing the scam.

All parking signages across Dubai have QR codes for easy payment of parking fees. Motorists save 30 fils when they opt for mobile or mParking service, instead of sending an SMS.

It is easy to use - just scan the QR code and an 'App Clips' feature will pop up. The App Clips is not an application that users must download on their smartphones, but a feature in the Parkin App. It pops up once the QR code is scanned, and enables the user to smoothly pay the parking fee through the bank card stored in their mobile device.

Digital security experts, meanwhile, say QR codes are convenient, but they also pose a risk for scams. Scammers place fake stickers over legitimate codes. 'Quishing', or QR code scams that use fake codes, tricks anyone into visiting malicious sites and gains access to their digital wallet. That is why it is always important to check tampering, misspellings and untrusted sources before scanning QR codes.