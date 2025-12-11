UAE Announces Public Holiday On Jan 1, Remote Work On Jan 2

The UAE federal authority has announced the official New Year's holiday for 2026 for public-sector employees. According to the circular, Thursday, January 1, 2026, will be an official paid holiday.

After the New Year's Day celebrations, Friday, January 2, 2026, will be a remote-work day for federal government employees. This will help the employees meet work commitments while balancing family time. However, employees whose jobs require them on-site should report to work as usual.

Recommended For You

With the announcement of the first paid holiday of 2026, people across the UAE are getting ready for a season full of celebrations. Expats and visitors can look forward to some of the region's best fireworks and light shows. In Ras Al Khaimah, officials are planning a 15-minute fireworks display along 6 kilometres of coastline, using more than 2,300 drones, pyrotechnics, and lasers. They are also aiming to set a Guinness World Record for the largest single firework ever launched.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Other emirates are getting ready for lively celebrations too. In Dubai, New Year's Eve will feature fireworks, drone shows, concerts, and beach parties at places like the Global Village, the Atlantis The Palm, and Bluewaters Island and more. The displays will start early in the evening and finish at midnight.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Festival will treat residents and visitors to an extended fireworks and drone show as part of its New Year festivities. There will be an unprecedented 62-minute fireworks show in Al Wathba, the world's largest drone performance, and a diverse lineup of cultural and heritage events presented by participating countries, sponsors, and strategic partners.

The show will unfold in five stages throughout New Year's Eve beginning at 8 pm and culminating at midnight with the main display of fireworks.

The authority sent its best wishes to the leadership, government, and people of the UAE. It also told organisations to follow the directive and make sure everything runs smoothly during the holiday.