403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar Participates In Proceedings Of 15Th Meeting Of GCC Customs Union Authority
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar participated in the proceedings of the 15th meeting of the Customs Union Authority of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which was held in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia State of Qatar's delegation was headed by HE Chairman of the General Authority of Customs and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Customs Union Authority Ahmed bin Abdullah Al Jamal meeting reviewed a number of topics related to the development of GCC joint customs work, including following up on projects related to completing the requirements for the establishment of the Customs Union, and discussing updates to the unified customs law for the GCC countries meeting also reviewed committee reports and minutes and discussed progress made in implementing the Executive Council's decisions, in addition to reviewing a number of technical items on the agenda international meetings underscore the pivotal role played by the Customs Union Authority in promoting cooperation and coordination among the customs administrations of the GCC countries, developing joint work mechanisms that contribute to supporting the Gulf integration process, facilitating intra-regional trade, and improving unified customs performance.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment