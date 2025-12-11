Nexo Acquires Buenbit In Major Expansion Across Latin America

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Nexo, the premier digital asset platform with $11 billion in assets under management, today announced its acquisition of Buenbit, one of Latin America's most trusted and fastest-growing crypto platforms. This strategic transaction marks a milestone in Nexo's global scaling, uniting the company's advanced liquidity infrastructure and high-yield products with Buenbit's deep local expertise and strong customer base.

Through the acquisition of Buenbit, a CNV-registered Virtual Asset Service Provider, Nexo cements its global footprint in the world's most promising digital asset market – Latin America. Buenbit has become a cornerstone of crypto adoption in Argentina and Peru, known for its user-friendly platform, compliance-first approach, and innovative fiat-to-crypto solutions tailored to the region's dynamic markets.

Bringing the platforms together

As a result of the acquisition, Buenbit clients will gain access to Nexo's global suite of crypto wealth-building products, benefiting from top-tier security standards, high-yield earning opportunities, crypto-backed credit in markets where traditional lending is limited, along with personalized client care. With Nexo's award-winning product suite, clients can trade more than 100 cryptocurrencies across 1,500+ pairs, use structured products such as Dual Investment, engage in advanced futures trading, and benefit from Nexo's loyalty program powered by the $NEXO Token.

Antoni Trenchev, Co-founder, Nexo:

“Argentina has long been a proving ground for fintech innovation. By joining forces with a team that knows this market inside out, we're taking a confident first step in bringing Nexo's global resources to a local context. With Nexo's scale and Buenbit's relationships and experience, our innovative solutions will find fertile ground for exponential growth in the next 12 months.”

Federico Ogue, CEO, Buenbit:

“Partnering with Nexo is the natural next step in our evolution. We've proven that local insight and product breadth can drive innovation in Argentina, where preserving value is paramount. Now, with our community's trust and Nexo's global scale, we are ready to extend that impact across the region, empowering people to save, invest, and grow wealth in a stable, transparent, and regulated environment.”

The completion of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals.

Building with strength and consistency

In Latin America, where inflation, volatility, and limited access to credit continue to undermine long-term savings, Nexo's advantages come into sharper focus: consistent yields, crypto-backed credit that provides liquidity, along with intuitive tools for navigating the digital asset economy.

This acquisition lays the foundation for a region-wide footprint built on local alignment, product innovation, and the expertise required to unlock sustainable digital asset wealth in Latin America. As part of its multi-year strategy for the region, Nexo will develop Buenos Aires as a regional hub for future partnerships and investments across Argentina, Peru, and Mexico, reinforcing its position as a responsible global consolidator in the digital assets space.

About Nexo

Nexo is a premier digital assets wealth platform designed to empower clients to grow, manage, and preserve their crypto holdings. Our mission is to lead the next generation of wealth creation by focusing on customer success and delivering tailored solutions that build enduring value, supported by 24/7 client care.

Since 2018, Nexo has provided unmatched opportunities to forward-thinking clients in over 150 jurisdictions. With over $11 billion in AUM and over $371 billion processed, we bring lasting value to millions worldwide. Our all-in-one platform combines advanced technology with a client-first approach, offering high-yield flexible and fixed-term savings, crypto-backed loans, sophisticated trading tools, and liquidity solutions, including the first crypto debit/credit card. Built on deep industry expertise, a sustainable business model, robust infrastructure, stringent security, and global licensing, Nexo champions innovation and long-lasting prosperity.

Official website: nexo

About Buenbit

Buenbit is a leading Latin American investing platform that allows users to save, invest, and access crypto markets through an intuitive, compliance-first experience. Over the years, Buenbit has processed more than USD 2 billion in volume, helping hundreds of thousands of users in Argentina and the region preserve and grow their wealth through crypto and equity investments, under a CNV-registered VASP framework.

Official website: buenbit

