Tahoe Therapeutics Selects Parse Biosciences' Gigalab To Generate 300 Million Single Cell Profiles For Large-Scale Pertu...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Parse Biosciences, a leading provider of accessible and scalable single cell sequencing solutions, today announced that Tahoe Therapeutics has selected Parse's GigaLab to generate data for its upcoming 300M cell project. Tahoe will use its proprietary Mosaic technology to generate samples consisting of 300M cells from large arrays of disease models, genetically or chemically perturbed. Under this agreement, Parse will apply its EvercodeTM chemistry and high-throughput automation to these samples to deliver the largest perturbation-focused single cell dataset ever produced.

Parse's GigaLab, designed specifically for million- to hundred-million-cell projects, has rapidly become an industry benchmark for large-scale, reproducible single cell data generation. The facility integrates high-capacity liquid handling, standardized workflows, and end-to-end QC to enable dataset sizes previously unattainable for most research organizations. The Tahoe project represents one of the largest sequencing initiatives undertaken at GigaLab to date and underscores the increasing industrial demand for massive single cell atlases capable of training modern AI systems.

“This collaboration demonstrates how scalable single cell technology can meet the demands of modern drug discovery,” said Charlie Roco, PhD, Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder at Parse Biosciences.“By combining our GigaLab platform with Tahoe's perturbation engine, we are enabling a dataset that can power the next generation of AI models, changing how therapies are discovered.”

The 300-million-cell project expands Tahoe Therapeutics' lead in building foundational perturbation datasets that capture how drugs, targets, and disease contexts interact across diverse biological systems. These high-dimensional datasets are made uniquely possible by Tahoe's Mosaic platform and form the next-generation foundational datasets that power virtual cell models, enabling more accurate predictions of therapeutic response, mechanism of action, and patient variability.

Today's drug discovery pipelines are constrained by datasets that lack drug discovery focused perturbations and biological diversity needed to train predictive AI systems. By contrast, Tahoe's foundational datasets will incorporate:



Multiple tissue types and disease states

Thousands of compounds and genome-scale perturbations

Pathway- and cell-type-specific signatures at unprecedented scale High-resolution views of mechanism, plasticity, and drug response

These features allow Tahoe to identify unexpected drug/cell interactions, uncover new biology, and explore therapeutic avenues that traditional in vitro systems often miss.

“Scaling single cell perturbation data is essential for building AI models that understand human biology,” said Johnny Yu, CSO of Tahoe Therapeutics.“Leveraging Parse's GigaLab, we're able to perform single cell sequencing on samples generated from our Mosaic technology at unprecedented depth and diversity, moving us closer to scale of foundational datasets that power our virtual cell models, which can predict therapeutic outcomes across patients and diseases.”

With this agreement, Parse and Tahoe together highlight a new reality in the life sciences: the next generation of therapeutic discovery requires data at a scale that only a small number of expert entities, equipped with highly automated, industrial-grade platforms, can produce.

By delivering sample preparation and sequencing for this dataset through its GigaLab, Parse continues to set the standard for what is technically feasible in large-scale single cell biology, while enabling innovators like Tahoe to build AI systems rooted in far richer biological context than was previously possible.

About Tahoe Therapeutics

Tahoe Therapeutics is building AI-powered models of the human cell to design better drugs for more patients. Its technology platform generates large-scale, perturbative single-cell datasets that enable a new generation of biological foundation models. Based in South San Francisco, Tahoe was founded by a team of scientists and technologists advancing the frontiers of drug discovery, genomics, and machine learning. Learn more at tahoebio.

About Parse Biosciences

Parse Biosciences is a global life sciences company whose mission is to accelerate progress in human health and scientific research. Empowering researchers to perform single cell sequencing with unprecedented scale and ease, its pioneering approach has enabled groundbreaking discoveries in cancer treatment, tissue repair, stem cell therapy, kidney and liver disease, brain development, and the immune system.

With technology developed at the University of Washington by co-founders Alex Rosenberg and Charles Roco, Parse has raised over $100 million in capital and is used by approximately 3,000 customers across the world. Its growing portfolio of products includes EvercodeTM Whole Transcriptome, EvercodeTM TCR, EvercodeTM BCR, Gene Select, and a solution for data analysis, TrailmakerTM.

Parse Biosciences is based in Seattle's vibrant South Lake Union district, where it recently expanded into a new headquarters and state-of-the-art laboratory.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink