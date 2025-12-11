MBME Group And ZENDATA Announce Joint Venture“ZENDATA Cyber Defense” To Elevate Regional Cybersecurity Capabilities - A...

MBME Group, a leading UAE-based technology and digital services provider, and ZENDATA, an international cybersecurity specialist, announced today the signing of a joint venture agreement to establish ZENDATA Cyber Defense – a new cybersecurity company focused on delivering advanced, end-to-end cyber defense solutions across the region.

ZENDATA Cyber Defense will leverage MBME Group's expansive digital payment and technology ecosystem, regional reach, and ZENDATA's extensive expertise in security operations, incident response, and threat intelligence. As one of the largest integrated digital services platforms in the UAE, MBME Group serves millions of customers through thousands of smart touchpoints. ZENDATA is a DESC, CREST-accredited cybersecurity company with global Security Operations Centers (SOCs) and a strong presence across Europe, Singapore, and the Middle East, delivering 24/7 monitoring, penetration testing, and managed security services.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, ZENDATA Cyber Defense's mandate is to support clients across the GCC, the wider Middle East, and key international markets.

A New Benchmark for Cyber Resilience in the Region

ZENDATA Cyber Defense aims to set a new standard in cyber resilience by providing a full spectrum of cyber defense services, including:



24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC), with its Soc-as-a-Code, offering customizable OT and IT security solutions tailored for governments, multinationals, and SMEs.

Threat intelligence, dark web monitoring, and proactive threat hunting, providing DEF CON-level services to government and entities.

Global 24/7 incident response, cyber crisis management, and BCP.

Risk audits and penetration testing for IT and OT environments Security architecture, governance, and compliance advisory (including support for regional and international standards)

By combining MBME Group's large-scale digital infrastructure and partnerships with government and semi-government entities with ZENDATA's technical and operational cyber capabilities, the joint venture focuses on establishing ZENDATA Cyber Defense as a trusted strategic partner for national-level and sector-wide cyber resilience initiatives.

Abdelhadi Mohamed, Managing Director and Group CEO of MBME Group, stated:“Cybersecurity has become a foundational requirement for digital economies. As MBME continues to scale advanced payment and digital services platforms across the UAE and the wider region, our partnership with ZENDATA integrates world-class cyber resilience into our growth strategy. ZENDATA Cyber Defense will empower governments, regulators, and enterprises to shift from reactive defense to proactive, intelligence-led protection.”

Isabelle Meyer, CEO and Co-Founder of ZENDATA, added:

“Over the past years, we have seen a sharp rise in both the volume and sophistication of cyberattacks targeting critical infrastructure, financial services, and public services across EMEA. By joining forces with MBME Group, we are creating a cyber defense champion that is rooted in the region, backed by global expertise, and designed to operate at the scale of national digital transformation programs. ZENDATA Cyber Defense is the Cyber SWAT team of highly specialized engineers, combining years of experience.”

Supporting National and Sector-Wide Digital Transformation

The launch of ZENDATA Cyber Defense aligns with national and regional agendas that prioritize secure digital transformation, data sovereignty, and the protection of critical infrastructure. With MBME Group already enabling digital payment and service journeys for government, semi-government, and private sector entities, the new joint venture is poised to embed cybersecurity by design into digital platforms, from citizen services and e-government portals to large-scale financial ecosystems.

ZENDATA Cyber Defense will also focus on:



The first in-country, AI-powered SOC, fully compliant with UAE legislation and the Central Bank.

Sector-specific solutions for finance, energy, logistics, healthcare, and smart cities Strategic partnerships with regulators, law enforcement, and industry bodies to enhance overall cyber maturity across the region

About MBME Group

MBME Group P.J.S.C. is a UAE-based holding company with a leading technology ecosystem that supports government, semi-government, and private entities. The Group specializes in cutting-edge technology, digital services, product management, and strategic technology investments, with an integrated fintech ecosystem. As a UAE company, MBME's local expertise ensures solutions are tailored to regional needs. With more than 770 in-house-built APIs and over 4,000 smart touchpoints across the UAE, serving over 3.2 million customers, MBME is a reliable partner in the UAE's fintech innovation and payment services industry. For more information, visit MBME Group's official website:

About ZENDATA

ZENDATA Cybersecurity is a leading, DESC and CREST-accredited cybersecurity company headquartered in Switzerland with active hubs in the Middle East and Asia. ZENDATA specializes in Security Operations Center (SOC) services (five worldwide SOCs), incident response, penetration testing, and managed security services, protecting businesses, governments, and critical infrastructure against evolving cyber threats. ZENDATA works with Gov-Cert, NSA, FBI, Interpol, and has key centers in Switzerland, Bahrain, Singapore, and Abu Dhabi. ZENDATA provides 24/7 monitoring and response, supported by advanced threat intelligence and highly trained analysts, and specializes in critical environments, industrials, banking sectors. Its unique SOC-as-a-Code enables its cybersecurity to be adaptable to multinationals and SMEs. The company also delivers cyber strategy consulting, governance and compliance support, and innovative cyber awareness and education initiatives.

For more information, visit ZENDATA's official website:

Permalink