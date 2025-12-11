BTC/USD Forex Signal 11/12: Bitcoin Pullback (Chart)
- Sell the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 88,000. Add a stop-loss at 95,000.
- Buy the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 95,000. Add a stop-loss at 90,000.
The decision was quite bullish for the coin as the bank decided to cut interest rates by 0.25% and then reviewed a plan to buy short term government bonds worth $40 billion a month in a strategy that closely resembles quantitative easing policy. It hopes that the policy will help it rebuild its reserves, which dwindled during its quantitative tightening phase.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewBitcoin also attracted inflows from American investors, who bought ETFs for the second day in a row. These funds have had cumulative inflows of over $57 billion, with BlackRock's IBIT having over $72 billion in net assets.Ready to trade our free Forex signals? Here are the best MT4 crypto brokers to choose from.
