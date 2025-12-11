USD/ZAR Forex Signal 11/12: Sits On Support (Video)
- On a daily close below 16.90, I am selling with a stop loss of 17.20 and a target of 16.33 below USD/ZAR is sitting near the 17 level ahead of the FOMC, with traders watching Powell's tone for clues on rate cuts. The pair remains in a broader downtrend tied to commodities and carry dynamics, with key support near 16.7.
So be aware of that. But if that were to be broken, the bottom is going to fall out, and we could go much lower. That being said, 14.5 is basically where we were in the spring of 2022. So, it's not like a complete collapse. It's probably more like a little bit of normalization. The Federal Reserve interest rate decision and, more specifically, the press conference, are going to be parsed very closely. We'll see what he says. Jerome, how is that about rate cuts? If he makes it sound like rate cuts are not coming down the road on a somewhat automatic cadence, it'll be interesting to see how this pair plays out, because this is about global growth.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewI suspect if you do get a rally here, sooner or later, signs of exhaustion appear, and you can start selling again, but if we break to a fresh new low, this thing could start moving. This is an exotic currency pair. So, of course, you need to be cautious with your position size but notice how it just grinds in one direction for long periods of time. We are at a major inflection point. So, watch that. A break above the 50-day EMA could have buyers running back in and trying to push the dollar back to the 17.5 level.Ready to trade our daily Forex analysis? Here's a list of the best forex trading platforms South Africa to choose from.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment