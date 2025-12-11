403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
USD/INR Forecast 11/12: Consolidates At Major Level (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The US dollar–Indian rupee pair traded noisily after the FOMC decision, with confusion from the press conference adding volatility. Despite expectations for potential Fed rate cuts, structural factors and India's currency management keep USD/INR biased toward consolidation with an upward lean.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment