Cptech Wins US And Saudi Patents As Plastics-To-SAF Push Accelerates

Dr. Andrew Odjo (CEO) and Dr. Katerina Garyfalou (COO) from Clean Planet Technologies

Clean Planet Technologies (CPTech ) has secured patent protection in the United States and Saudi Arabia for its pyrolysis-oil upgrading process, expanding the international reach of a method the company says is central to its Plastics-to-SAF work.

The patents build on protection first granted in the UK in 2022. CPTech's process converts variable, low-grade pyrolysis oils into low-sulphur fuels and petrochemical feedstocks through a multi-stage sequence involving fractional condensation, hydrotreating and distillation. The company states that these steps stabilise the oil, remove contaminants and produce a consistent intermediate suitable for advanced refining.

The technology was originally developed for ultra-low sulphur diesel, naphtha and marine fuels. It now sits inside CPTech's Plastics-to-SAF programme, which uses mixed waste plastics to create an upgraded oil designed for further processing into aviation fuel. The system was outlined earlier this year at the SAF Global Summit by CEO Andrew Odjo, who presented what he described as the UK's first Plastics-to-SAF pathway to an audience of several hundred industry figures.

Odjo said the latest patent decisions strengthen the firm's ability to expand internationally. Reliable upgrading of plastic-derived oils, he noted, is needed if aviation fuel producers are to widen feedstock options beyond bio-based supply chains.

The announcement comes as CPTech prepares equipment for its first Plastics-to-SAF pilot site, planned for commissioning in early 2026. The company says the facility will mark the first full demonstration of its SAFe-P2SAF system.

Policymakers in the UK and EU are moving toward mandatory targets for sustainable aviation fuel, and airlines have been increasing public commitments to lower-carbon operations. With pressure building on traditional bio-feedstocks, interest has grown in alternative circular material streams.

CPTech argues that its patented process addresses long-standing problems with raw pyrolysis oil, which is typically unstable, oxygen-rich and contaminated with metals and other elements. By producing a more predictable intermediate, the firm says the material becomes viable for upgrading into aviation-grade components.

Odjo said the company's work now points toward a route for waste plastics into the aviation sector. COO Katerina Garyfalou added that patent protection supports the commercial foundation needed to develop the technology across key fuel-producing regions.

The company expects further updates later in the year as it progresses its Plastics-to-SAF strategy.

