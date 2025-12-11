Brazil's Trade With Saudi Arabia Grows
Between January and November, Brazil exported USD 2.7 billion to the Gulf country, up 1.3% from the same period in 2024. Chicken, sugar, corn, and beef were the leading Brazilian exports.
In the opposite direction, imports totaled USD 3.2 billion through November, up 9.2% from the same period last year. Crude oil was Saudi Arabia's main export, totaling USD 1.6 billion, while fertilizers and refined oil were also key exports.
According to the ministry's data, the trade balance between the two countries shows a deficit of USD 439 million for Brazil, an increase of 115.8% compared to January–November of last year.
