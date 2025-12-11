Issuer: CLAAS KGaA mbH / Key word(s): Annual Results

CLAAS Holds Its Ground in a Challenging Market Environment and Drives Innovation Forward

Sales at a high level of €4.9 billion – net income reaches €230 million

Extensive product offensive with world premieres for forage harvester, tractor, and balers

Recognized with numerous innovation awards – highlighted by a gold medal at Agritechnica Strategic investments in production sites and R&D secure future viability Harsewinkel, December 11, 2025. The CLAAS Group has successfully concluded the 2025 fiscal year (as of September 30, 2025) in a challenging market environment. Despite global consumer reluctance and volatile markets, the family-owned company was able to strengthen its position and set an important course for the future. The focus was on a broad product push, strategic investments in the global production network, and the consistent further development of digital solutions. “The year 2025 was shaped by our groundbreaking product push. With strong innovations, we significantly expanded our portfolio that set new benchmarks in technology and customer benefits. In a challenging year for the agricultural machinery industry, we have performed well and further strengthened our position," says CEO Jan-Hendrik Mohr. "We trust in our strategy, our innovative strength and, above all, our dedicated team.” Stable business development in a challenging year CLAAS generated sales of €4.9 billion (previous year: €5.0 billion) in fiscal year 2025, thus remaining almost at the previous year's level. Consolidated net income reached €230.3 million (previous year: €253.3 million, Free cash flow developed very positively increasing to €252.0 million (previous year: €190.3 million). Sales performance varied across the regions. While sales in Western Europe declined slightly, the Central Europe and Central Asia region recorded significant growth of 7.9%. In North and South America, strong sales growth in South America largely offset the decline in North America. Product offensive, innovations, and awards The financial year was marked by an unprecedented product push, reaching its peak at Agritechnica, the world's leading trade fair for agricultural machinery, in Hanover. CLAAS presented numerous innovations that set new technological standards: The new JAGUAR 1000 forage harvester series pushes the boundaries of throughput capacity with the widest crop flow on the market and an engine output of up to 1,110 hp. Shortly after its launch, the new JAGUAR 1200 – also a Farm Machine Award winner – set a new world record by harvesting 4,096 tons of silage in 12 hours. The new AXION 9 large tractor series was introduced with a completely redesigned cabine, intelligent drivetrain management, and comprehensive connectivity. The AXION 9.450 TERRA TRAC was awarded the prestigious title of "Tractor of the Year 2026" in the "HighPower" category. CLAAS also broadened its portfolio with the ARION 570 CMATIC – the most powerful four-cylinder tractor – and the compact tractor AXOS 3. The latest generation of the LEXION 8000 series and the new TRION 760, the flagship of the mid-range combine harvester, consolidate CLAAS's market leadership in harvesting technology. An important step in the field of alternative drive technology was taken with the introduction of the TORION 537e electric telehandler. In the baler and forage harvesting technology segments, the introduction of the new CUBIX square baler, which received a gold Agritechnica Innovation Award, and the variable CEREX 700 round baler were highlights. CLAAS also received four silver medals at Agritechnica, including one for its predictive, fully adaptive power train management system for continuously variable tractors. In digitalization, CLAAS connect established a new digital ecosystem that goes far beyond pure machine operation and focuses on interoperability and mixed fleets. Investing in the future: Infrastructure and R&D CLAAS continued its investment program with a clear focus on modernizing and expanding its infrastructure. Research and development (R&D) expenditures remained robust in 2025, totaling €319.9 million. As in recent years, CLAAS invested over €300 million annually in R&D, providing a solid foundation for ongoing innovation. This sustained level of investment highlights the critical importance of research and development in securing the company's sustainable success and future growth. Important investment projects were implemented at CLAAS locations. A new, highly automated prefabrication center went into operation at the Harsewinkel site. At CLAAS's Bad Saulgau facility, the competence center for forage harvesting technology, a new plant layout with a fully automated high-bay warehouse has been implemented. Meanwhile, in Le Mans, France, a multifunctional hall is taking shape to expand tractor production. In Omaha, Nebraska (U.S.), home to CLAAS's combine harvester production site, the company broke ground on an advanced R&D center, strengthening its foothold in the expanding North American market. Digital transformation remained a key priority, highlighted by the group-wide implementation of the S/4HANA ERP system, laying the groundwork for future innovation and efficiency gains. Outlook for 2026: Slight market recovery and moderate sales growth expected Despite ongoing political uncertainties and continued below-average commodity prices, CLAAS expects a slight recovery in the global agricultural machinery markets in fiscal year 2026. However, the extent and speed of this recovery will vary from region to region. Due to the reduction in inventories in the distribution channels and the expected slight market recovery, the CLAAS Group anticipates a moderate increase in sales for 2026. However, this will be offset by additional costs for the expansion of sales structures, higher expenditure on research and development, customs duties, and digitalization projects. As a result, a moderate decline in income before taxes is forecast. High-resolution photos relating to this press release can be downloaded here: 1060895: Jan-Hendrik Mohr (CEO) 1030592, 965282: AXION 9 1056367, 1056368: TORION 537e 1057469: CUBIX 464098, 464102: LEXION 8700 464830, 651925: CLAAS connect 810600, 839974: TRION 760 812564, 990158: JAGUAR 1200 968642, 965201: CEREX 780RC About CLAAS Founded in 1913, CLAAS is one of the world's leading manufacturers of agricultural machinery. Headquartered in Harsewinkel, Germany, the company is the European market leader in combine harvesters. CLAAS is the global market leader in another major product group, self-propelled forage harvesters. CLAAS is successful worldwide with tractors, agricultural balers, and grassland harvesting machinery. The product range also includes state-of-the-art agricultural information technology. CLAAS employs more than 11,500 people worldwide and achieved a turnover of €4.9 billion in the 2025 financial year. 