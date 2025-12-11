NHPC Operating 23 Hydropower Plants, 8 More Under Construction: Power Ministry

MENAFN - KNN India)Union Minister of Power Manohar Lal, in a written reply to Lok Sabha question on December 11, 2025, outlined the current status of hydropower projects under the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) Limited, including operational capacity, projects under construction, financial allocations, and measures taken to address local concerns.

Operational Projects and Power Generation

NHPC and its joint venture/subsidiary companies have commissioned a total of 23 hydropower projects up to October 2025, with a combined installed capacity of 7,771 MW.

Power generation from these plants stood at 29,894 million units (MU) in 2022–23, 26,056 MU in 2023–24, and 25,194 MU in 2024–25. During the current financial year 2025–26, the projects generated 23,015 MU between April and October.

Projects Under Construction

Eight hydropower projects with a total planned generation capacity of 8,514 MW are presently under construction by NHPC and its joint venture/subsidiary entities.

Financial Estimates and Expected Output

The Ministry stated that the total estimated cost of the projects under construction is Rs 98,107 crore, with a projected annual power generation of 32,167 MU.

Employment for Local Residents and Grievance Redressal

Responding to concerns regarding inadequate employment opportunities for local residents affected by hydropower development, the Ministry noted that NHPC facilitates job opportunities through contractors, benefitting local communities and Project Affected Families (PAFs).

The corporation also offers bidding opportunities to local individuals and PAFs to encourage entrepreneurship and support local businesses.

(KNN Bureau)