TRAI, RBI Launch Pilot To Digitise Customer Consent For Promotional Messages

MENAFN - KNN India)The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has announced the launch of a joint pilot with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to digitise and standardise customer consent for promotional communications on Wednesday.

As part of the Digital Consent Acquisition (DCA) pilot, SMS notifications will soon be sent to a select group of customers, allowing them to digitally review, manage, and revoke consents previously granted for receiving promotional messages.

"To introduce transparency in consent practices, and to empower customers with the ability to review, manage, or revoke such consents at any time, TRAI, in collaboration with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has undertaken a Digital Consent Acquisition (DCA) pilot," Ministry of Communications said in a press release.

How the Pilot Works

The pilot involves nine telecom service providers (TSPs) and eleven major banks-SBI, PNB, Axis Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, and Punjab & Sind Bank.

Participating banks have begun uploading sample sets of legacy consents to the shared digital platform, alongside new consents collected during the pilot.

Customers whose consents have been uploaded may receive SMS notifications fr0m the short code 127000.

Each message will include a standard advisory and a secure link to the authorised consent management page of the TSP.

Through this portal, customers can view all consents recorded by the participating banks against their mobile number and choose to continue, modify, or revoke them. No personal or financial information will be required, and responding to the SMS is entirely optional.

Addressing Gaps in Legacy Consent Management

Under the existing Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations (TCCCPR), 2018, customers can block or selectively allow promotional communications based on categories of businesses.

While a Digital Consent Registry exists to record consents, legacy consents collected through paper forms or disparate digital systems have remained fragmented and difficult for customers to access or revoke.

The DCA pilot aims to bridge this gap by providing a unified digital interface, giving consumers transparency and control over all past consents.

Towards Nationwide Rollout

The pilot will test the readiness of the platform across TSPs, banks, and the consent registry.

Customers who do not receive messages need not be concerned, as the pilot currently targets a limited subset of users, the press release said.

A nationwide rollout will follow after successful testing.

(KNN Bureau)

