Union Power Minister Allays Concerns Around Smart Prepaid Meters

MENAFN - KNN India)Union Minister of Power Manohar Lal has allayed concerns such as consumer challenges and availability of postpaid service options involving smart prepaid electricity meters.

In written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, the Minister underlined the benefits of smart prepaid meters both for consumers as well as power utilities.

Smart Meter Deployment and Coverage

According to the Minister, a total of 4.93 crore smart meters have been installed across India, of which 1.6 crore are currently operating in prepaid mode.

Under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), smart metering for 20.33 crore consumers including prepaid installations for 19.79 crore users has been sanctioned.

Of these, 3.58 crore meters have been installed under the RDSS framework, while the remaining installations are being carried out by States through their own plans or other schemes.

Prepaid and Postpaid Metering Options

The Minister noted that postpaid service remains the default option for consumers. However, prepaid smart meters are being promoted under RDSS due to benefits for both consumers and distribution utilities.

Priority installations include government establishments, commercial and industrial units, and high-load consumers, with phased expansion to other categories after demonstrated benefits.

The Minister said thay smart prepaid meters offer several advantages to consumers, including flexible recharge options with low-value top-ups, emergency credit to prevent abrupt disconnections, and real-time tracking of electricity usage for better consumption management.

For distribution utilities, prepaid meters improve billing and collection efficiency, enable automated energy accounting and load forecasting, and strengthen demand-side management using data analytics, ultimately enhancing service quality and reducing costs.

Addressing Practical Difficulties and Consumer Concerns

The Government acknowledged initial challenges stemming from limited consumer awareness of smart meter functionality.

To address these, the Power Minister said that measures have been introduced, including bill rebates to encourage the shift to prepaid meters, assurance that no penalties will be levied based on maximum demand, and staggered repayment options for past dues.

To enhance transparency, check meters are being provided to verify accuracy, and mobile applications have been made available to allow consumers to monitor usage and manage recharges efficiently.

(KNN Bureau)