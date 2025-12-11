Govt Expands Financial Support & Market Linkages For Artisans Under PM Vishwakarma Scheme

MENAFN - KNN India)The National Steering Committee (NSC), the apex body overseeing the PM Vishwakarma scheme, has approved several proposals and policy measures aimed at improving loan sanctions, disbursements, and market support for artisans and craftspeople, Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Shobha Karandlaje said in written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

Loan Sanctions and Disbursement Measures

The NSC meetings are co-chaired by the Secretary of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), the Secretary of the Ministry of MSME, and the Secretary of the Department of Financial Services (DFS).

During its last meeting on 10 October 2025, the Committee approved several measures, including finalising eligibility criteria for advanced skill training, revisiting pending loan applications, and offering smaller loans ranging from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 1,00,000 to reduce EMI burdens.

The Committee also mandated the participation of bank officials in awareness camps in 716 districts and at skill training centres to provide financial guidance.

To address high rejection rates, DFS has issued advisories directing banks to obtain written undertakings from beneficiaries who decline loans and to establish administrative committees to review cases rejected due to unreachable beneficiaries.

The Ministry of MSME, in coordination with DFS, is proactively reaching out to beneficiaries via text messages in 12 regional languages and calls from MSME and bank call centres.

Beneficiaries who initially did not opt for loans can now apply through the PM Vishwakarma portal or via Common Service Centres (CSCs).

Applications undergo a three-step verification process: verification at Gram Panchayat/Urban Local Body (ULB) level, vetting and recommendation by the District Implementation Committee chaired by the District Collector, and approval by a Screening Committee comprising officials from MSME, State/UT Bankers' Committee, and MSDE.

Against a target of 30 lakh beneficiaries for FY 2023–24 to FY 2027–28, registration and verification have been successfully completed, enabling timely access to skill training, loans, toolkits, and marketing support.

Market Linkages and Product Promotion

PM Vishwakarma beneficiaries are being provided marketing support through participation in trade fairs, state-level exhibitions, and online platforms including ONDC, Fabindia, Meesho, and GeM.

A national-level trade fair is scheduled at Delhi Haat to showcase products, facilitate B2B/B2C engagement, and enhance national and international visibility.

The Ministry is also working to enhance value addition through design, diversification, branding, and packaging with support from the National Institute of Design (NID), Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP), and Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA).

Dedicated sale points, such as PM Vishwakarma Emporiums or Haats, are planned in prominent cities across the country.

