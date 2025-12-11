Blink And You'll Miss It: Sting Energy Drops A 2-Second Ad With Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team
Sting Energy X Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team
The creative idea is simple: fast just got faster!
Early reactions have been buzzing, with viewers calling out the blink-and-miss pace, the F1-inspired cut and the way the film mirrors how they scroll – fast, instinctive and non-stop. Social chatter reflects a mix of surprise and excitement, with many rewatching the ad just to catch every detail packed into those two seconds.
In an era where every second counts, Sting Energy leans into format innovation with one of its sharpest, shortest pieces of communication yet. With this launch, the brand is experimenting with a bold, format-breaking approach.
