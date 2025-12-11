Coindcx Introduces 'Earn' Feature On USDD, Up To 8% APR For Indian Crypto Investors

CoinDCX, India's largest crypto exchange, today announced that its ' Earn ' feature is now available on USDD token, offering users an upto 8 % APR (Annual Percentage Rate).



Earn has emerged as one of the most widely used products on the platform, enabling investors to generate passive income on their digital assets with flexibility and transparency. With 329,000 users actively earning yield and participation growing over 30% year-on-year, Earn continues to gain strong traction as more users seek stable, research-led opportunities beyond active trading.



USDD, a decentralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, has gained global popularity for its transparency and robust collateralization framework. With USDD now available under the CoinDCX Earn feature, users can seamlessly put their idle digital assets to work and earn passive income, all within a safe and compliant environment.



“Over the past year, Earn has continued to gain strong traction as users increasingly look for reliable ways to grow their portfolios. What sets Earn apart is the combination of flexibility, liquidity, and stable returns, features designed to meet the needs of a more mature and informed investor base. By expanding supported assets, including the recent addition of USDD, we are enhancing the product's utility and creating consistent opportunities for users to benefit from the broader crypto economy. Our commitment remains to deliver a secure, compliant, and rewarding experience to every Earn participant," said Mridul Gupta, Founding Partner, CoinDCX.



CoinDCX. Key Highlights of the USDD 'Earn' Feature on CoinDCX:



Attractive upto 8% APR with daily yield accrual

Simple one-click experience via the CoinDCX app

No minimum balance required - open to all investors Flexible redemption options, ensuring users have full control of their assets



As Indian investors increasingly seek reliable ways to earn passive income through digital assets, CoinDCX's Earn feature provides a transparent and user-friendly solution. The company continues to introduce innovative earning opportunities designed to combine the stability of traditional finance with the innovation of blockchain.