Fortis Nagarbhavi Launches Next-Generation Mako Robotic System For High-Precision Knee Replacement Surgery

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Fortis Nagarbhavi launches next generation Mako Robotic technology for knee joint replacements

December 11, 2025 by David Edwards

Fortis Hospital, Nagarbhavi has announced the launch of the Next Generation Mako Robotic System (Mako TKA 2.0), marking a transformative leap in knee joint replacement surgery in Karnataka. The Mako Robotic System represents the latest frontier in robot-assisted knee replacement surgery, integrating CT-based 3D modelling, AI-enabled surgical planning and haptic-guided robotic-arm assistance.

Designed to achieve sub-millimeter accuracy, the Mako system enables superior implant positioning while preserving healthy bone and soft tissue. This precision translates into reduced post-operative pain, faster recovery, improved functional outcomes, and long-term joint stability, significantly enhancing the patient experience.

Speaking at the launch, Ms. Sudha Rani, renowned South Indian actress said:“It's heartening to see world-class medical technology is now accessible in our city. The MAKO Robotic‐Arm Assisted Surgery System represents a major leap forward for patients, offering safer surgeries and faster recovery than ever before. My heartfelt congratulations to the entire team at Fortis Hospital Nagarbhavi for bringing such advanced care to the community.”

Dr. Manjunath Kodihalli, Senior Consultant – Orthopedic Surgery, Fortis Hospital, Nagarbhavi, said:“Our initial experience with the Mako system has been exceptionally promising. Unlike other robotic platforms, Mako uniquely combines CT-based 3D planning with real-time robotic guidance, allowing us to personalize the surgery to each patient's anatomy with sub-millimetre accuracy.

“This level of predictability and precision is what influenced our decision to opt for Mako for our patients. The platform's precision, consistency and tissue-sparing capabilities are significantly elevating the quality of knee replacement surgery.

“We are seeing patients regain mobility faster, experience less post-operative discomfort and achieve more stable joint function early in their recovery. Mako represents a transformative step in how we approach joint replacements, enabling outcomes that are more predictable and personalized than ever before.”

Among the early beneficiaries of the Mako robotic system was 60-year-old Mrs Shailaja (name changed), who was suffering from severe left knee osteoarthritis for 3 years that restricted her daily mobility. The personalized surgical planning enabled by Mako resulted in precise implant alignment and minimal soft-tissue damage. The patient experienced reduced post-operative pain, early mobilisation, and was discharged with marked functional improvement.

Another patient, a 54-year-old Mrs (name changed), who had been suffering from left knee osteoarthritis for five years, underwent Mako-guided knee replacement using the platform's haptic precision. The robot-assisted approach ensured balanced joint alignment and optimal bone preservation. Her post-operative recovery remained smooth, and she was discharged with excellent early mobility outcomes.

With the installation of the Mako TKA 2.0 platform, Fortis Hospital, Nagarbhavi further strengthens its position as a regional hub for advanced orthopedic, robot-assisted joint replacement and trauma care, ensuring patients across Karnataka gain access to cutting-edge, precision-driven surgical solutions.

Ratheef Naik, facility director, Fortis Hospital, Nagarbhavi, said:“Introducing the Mako Robotic System represents a major leap in our commitment to advanced, technology-driven healthcare. Robot-assisted surgery ensures consistency, accuracy and better predictability of outcomes, improving both patient safety and satisfaction.

“By offering this globally benchmarked platform, Fortis Hospital Nagarbhavi is ensuring that patients in our community have access to the same advanced orthopedic care available at leading international centres.”