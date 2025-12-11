Einride And Ionq Use Quantum Computing To Optimise Electric And Autonomous Freight Logistics

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Einride and IonQ partnership uses quantum computing to optimize the logistics of electric and autonomous freight

December 11, 2025 by David Edwards

Einride, a developer of electric and autonomous freight operations for some of the world's largest shippers, has announced its initial results of a groundbreaking collaboration with the US-based quantum computing company IonQ to further enhance Einride's AI-powered optimization platform, Saga. This marks the first real-world application using quantum computing to analyze commercial transport data.

Einride and IonQ entered into a three-year partnership in May 2025 to explore ways to further enhance the Company's Saga platform through quantum technology.

Saga uses the comprehensive operational and customer data generated by Einride's vertically integrated transport ecosystem of electric trucks, autonomous trucks, and charging infrastructure. This allows Einride to successfully serve customers' transport demand with fewer vehicles, lower energy use, and reduced overall transport cost.

“Achieving fully electrified and automated freight networks in the most efficient way possible is an exponentially complex task,” said Roozbeh Charli, CEO at Einride.

“To take the next step in the development of our platform, we are taking a hybrid approach that combines our state-of-the-art in-house optimization algorithms with IonQ's quantum technology. This fusion of technologies will allow us to leverage our proprietary data to drive even greater cost-effectiveness in our transport solutions.”

“IonQ's mission is to bring quantum advantages to real-world industries, and logistics is one of the most compelling use cases,” said Niccolo de Masi, chairman and CEO at IonQ.

“Einride's unique depth of operational data allows us to use quantum optimization in conditions that are both commercially relevant and technically challenging. Together, we're demonstrating how quantum can accelerate the shift to smarter, cleaner, and more efficient freight networks.”

By combining advanced quantum technology with proven classical computing methods, the partnership aims to help navigate the complexity of today's electric transport ecosystem.

The engineering teams at Einride and IonQ have successfully modularized the fleet orchestration problem, allowing quantum algorithms to specifically target the optimization of shipment allocation while at the same time accounting for critical real-world constraints across shipments, vehicles, drivers, and charging infrastructure.

Initially the companies assessed 15 potential quantum use cases within the Einride ecosystem, spanning from optimizing shipment scheduling and load building to energy trading, and enhancing the safety and security of autonomous trucks through improved training, navigation, and quantum-key distribution.

Current benchmarks validate the effective integration of quantum processing within the existing workflow. This foundational work positions the companies to capture competitive advantages as quantum hardware matures, offering customers the potential for optimization capabilities that are unattainable with classical computing alone.

Einride recently announced its plans for a public listing on the New York Stock Exchange via its proposed business combination with Legato Merger Corp. III (NYSE AMERICAN: LEGT), a special purpose acquisition company.

The company has established proven commercial traction with over 25 enterprise customers across seven countries, $65 million of expected ARR from signed customer contracts, and over $800 million in potential long-term ARR through Joint Business Plans with blue-chip clients. This creates a unique positioning for Einride to lead the transition to autonomous freight operations in the $4.6 trillion global road freight market.