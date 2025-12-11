Teradyne Robotics To Open New US Operations Hub In Metro Detroit To Scale Cobot And AMR Manufacturing

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Teradyne Robotics to expand presence with new US operations hub in Metro Detroit, Michigan

December 11, 2025 by David Edwards

Teradyne Robotics, one of the world's largest providers of industrial collaborative and autonomous mobile robotics, has announced it will open a new US Operations Hub in Wixom, Metro Detroit, Michigan in 2026.

This strategic expansion reflects Teradyne Robotics' commitment to operating close to its customers and meeting the growing manufacturing demand in the US and the Americas.

The new facility will manufacture Universal Robots (UR) industrial collaborative robots (cobots), with future potential to include MiR autonomous mobile robots (AMRs). It will also serve as a regional customer training center, service hub, and visitor experience center.

The new US Operations Hub will support the re-industrialization of America with advanced robotics. The company seeks to support the evolving needs of American industry, including productivity, reshoring, upskilling, and increased automation to address workforce challenges and enhance global competitiveness.

This facility expands Teradyne Robotics' presence in the Detroit area, creating over 200 jobs over the coming years and an all-new robotics technology hub supporting advanced manufacturing in Michigan, the Midwest, and throughout America.

Supporting the growth of advanced robotics in America

Jean-Pierre Hathout, president of the Teradyne Robotics Group, says:“This new US Operations Hub is a pivotal step to support the growth of advanced robotics in America and demonstrates our commitment to customers in the United States.

“Our customers are looking to robotics not only to boost competitiveness, but also to make factory floors more attractive to the next generation of workers. With this facility, we're investing in both automation and education – scaling up deployment, service, and training capabilities to meet the evolving needs of US manufacturing, logistics and warehousing.”

A recent survey shows that 73 percent of North American manufacturers cite productivity improvement as their top reason for investing in automation.

Of the companies already using cobots, the vast majority (87 percent) are already seeing double-digit productivity improvements. Eighty-three per cent of all respondents reported positive employee sentiment towards robotics adoption.

Teradyne Robotics produces a range of robots designed to work alongside people, augmenting existing workforces and creating better workplace environments for employees. Its scalable, AI-enabled robotics platforms are built for agility, flexibility and future-proof performance.

Teradyne already has a large robotics customer base in North America and a regional robotics office in Novi, Michigan. The company is based in North Reading, Massachusetts with its robotics R&D based in Denmark.

The location of the new Operations Hub was a strategic choice based on the area's strong manufacturing heritage and industrial future.

Justin Brown, chief commercial officer of the Teradyne Robotics Group, says:“Locating this hub in Metro Detroit puts us at the center of US manufacturing and innovation.

“Being close to leading manufacturers allows us to deliver automation solutions to some of our biggest customers, enabling Teradyne Robotics to be even more agile and responsive. The region's industrial foundation, strong talent base, world-class universities, and growing aerospace sector make it an ideal base to support advanced manufacturing in the United States.”

Quentin L. Messer, Jr., CEO of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, says:“We are pleased to support a new US Operations Hub for Teradyne, whose products and solutions are an incredible complement to the innovative and valuable supply chain that is found in Michigan.

“The partnership between the company and the State of Michigan presents an incredible opportunity and competitive advantage for all involved.

“Team Michigan stands ready to continue our work with the company for many years after this announcement. I wish the Teradyne team success and prosperity, and I look forward to celebrating their accomplishments in Michigan for years to come.”