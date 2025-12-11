Logic Robotics Unveils Autonomous Mobile Pallet To Replace Forklifts And Enable Multifacility Logistics Automation

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Logic Robotics unveils 'first' autonomous mobile pallet engineered for multifacility logistics automation

December 11, 2025 by David Edwards

Logic Robotics, a developer of autonomous, data-driven logistics solutions, has unveiled its“Logic Pallet”, describing it as“the world's first multifacility mobile robot engineered to set a new standard for logistics and material handling across industries”.

Logic Pallet is designed to automate and unify the movement of goods between and within facilities, delivering true end-to-end automation and supporting a fully autonomous, data-driven, and sustainable global supply chain.

Currently in production and made in America, the 48 X 40 Logic Pallet is purpose-built to handle boxed consumer goods and food, redefining industrial transport by replacing traditional pallets and forklifts entirely.

With a robust payload capacity of 2,000 lb (907 kg), 160-hour battery life, and autonomous functionality from origin point to vehicle transloading, it empowers logistics operators with an unmatched level of automation, safety, and throughput.

Unlike conventional shipping pallets, the Logic Pallet is a self-driving, self-loading, and self-unloading robotic platform. It functions as an in-facility shuttle for various standard-sized pallets, supporting automated movement to storage, pick, and retrieval positions, maximizing both warehouse density and operator productivity.

Designed for versatility, the Logic Pallet supports high-density, aisleless storage in order to deliver up to 3x the storage capacity of traditional warehouse configurations.

The Logic Pallet travels at a velocity of 2.2 mph (1 m/s), ensuring timely and consistent transport of goods across facilities. Orchestrated by LINK, Logic's dynamic AI integrated warehouse operating system, Logic Pallets optimize real-time storage and retrieval in any shaped space.

With autonomous stacking, return for reuse, and advanced self-navigation capabilities, the Logic Pallet dramatically reduces operational downtime, labor dependency, and waste.

It also features a patented weight-based inventory management system for on-demand cycle counting, along with automated item recognition via Item Master to provide real-time inventory insight, reducing manual labor, and eliminating costly errors.

By fully automating functions like consolidation, deconsolidation, and cross-docking, the Logic Pallet streamlines inbound and outbound logistics, unlocking faster, safer, and more cost-efficient operations.

Additionally, rapid goods-to-person shuttle functionality enables quicker picking and superior order fulfillment. With the ability to load or unload a full trailer in just five minutes, Logic boasts the fastest dock-to-stock times in the industry.

As Logic's flagship product, and the foundation for its expanding robotic fleet, the Logic Pallet sets a new standard for scalable, full-spectrum logistics automation.

It offers real-time inventory visibility, reduces manual errors, and operates with minimal human interaction, making it the ideal solution for future-ready warehouses and distribution centers.