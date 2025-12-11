The Gulf Will Lead The Future Of Global Compute, Says Argentum AI Founder Andrew Sobko

MENAFN - Gulf Times) As global leaders gather for a pivotal edition of Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW), the conversations shaping the event have shifted dramatically. What was once a forum centred on markets and fintech has now become dominated by a single issue: AI compute. Not models, not software-but the raw infrastructure of the future: energy, GPUs, networks, and distributed systems. Whoever controls compute will shape the next economic era.

Among the voices defining this discussion is Andrew Sobko, founder and CEO of Argentum AI, a fast-growing decentralized compute marketplace that transforms idle GPU power into a global, liquid asset class.

Known for building high-speed logistics platforms before moving into AI, Sobko believes the world is entering a phase where compute becomes as strategic as oil, gas, or rare earth minerals-perhaps even more so. And for the Gulf, he argues, this moment represents a historic opportunity.

In an exclusive interview with Gulf Times, Sobko stated that the atmosphere in the Gulf has changed significantly since last year. The excitement around large models has evolved into an urgent focus on infrastructure bottlenecks.“Demand is growing faster than infrastructure can be built,” he said. While many assume GPUs are the main issue, Sobko insists the deeper challenge lies elsewhere.“The real bottleneck is energy-securing the grid. After that comes getting GPUs and GPU capacity.”Across the UAE and the wider region, governments increasingly view compute as a geopolitical resource.“There's anxiety because access to compute and energy is becoming strategic for countries and companies that want to participate in future GDP growth,” he said. This fear reflects a growing concern worldwide: a widening“compute divide” that could determine which nations lead in AI and which fall behind.

Industry reports warn that limited compute is slowing global AI development, and Sobko says the consequences are already visible.“You can have capital and a great team, but still be stuck on a GPU waitlist,” he explained. For startups and SMEs, this means slower development and higher costs. For emerging markets, the danger is greater: being locked out of the AI economy entirely.“If access doesn't improve, some regions will be excluded from innovation for decades,” Sobko warned Gulf's Strategic Edge in the Global Compute Race

While many countries fear this divide, the Gulf is moving quickly to establish itself as a global AI superhub. With multi-billion-dollar clusters, sovereign funds, and massive energy investments, the UAE and Saudi Arabia are building the foundations of next-generation compute infrastructure. Sobko believes the region has a unique combination of strategic capital, political will, and long-term planning-precisely the mix required to lead in AI. More importantly, he says, the Gulf is willing to adopt new models.“There is appetite to move beyond legacy systems and explore decentralized and sovereign compute,” he said.“That aligns perfectly with what we are building at Argentum.”

But Sobko also warns of the risks of over-reliance on traditional cloud giants.“Too much of the world's AI compute is concentrated in a few regions,” he said.“We've seen how a single outage can disrupt payment systems and essential services.” He argues that dependence on hyperscalers undermines digital sovereignty and faces physical limits-land, electricity, regulation-that make rapid scaling difficult AI and the Rise of Decentralized Compute

This is where decentralized compute becomes essential. Sobko envisions a future where access to compute is democratized, enabling startups, researchers, and governments to access secure resources without long waitlists or pricing shocks. Argentum AI's platform connects buyers with idle or underused GPUs worldwide, verifying performance using cryptographic methods and on-chain settlement.“Whoever controls compute controls innovation,” he said.“If we don't decentralize now, we risk long-term inequality.”

The company is asset-light: it doesn't build massive facilities, but instead becomes the liquidity layer connecting global supply and demand.

Security, he says, is no longer a barrier. With zero-knowledge proofs, workload isolation, and tier-3 and tier-4 data centres on board, enterprises can choose the jurisdictions and trust levels they require. Performance, too, is optimized through intelligent routing engines that match workloads to the best-fit GPUs worldwide.

Sobko sees Argentum fitting naturally into the Gulf's long-term vision.“The region can not only host AI, but export compute like a strategic asset-similar to exporting energy,” he said. With abundant clean energy-solar, nuclear, and in the future, hydrogen-the Gulf is well positioned to become the world's lowest-cost compute producer.

Drawing from his logistics background, Sobko sees strong parallels. Matching supply and demand under real-world constraints, building trust, and ensuring reliability-these principles guided his previous ventures and now shape Argentum's strategy.“We win on reliability, transparency, and execution,” he said.

For Sobko, the time for decentralized compute has arrived. Shortages, outages, and demand for sovereignty have accelerated adoption. His forecast is bold: within five years, he expects 75% of AI workloads to run on decentralized marketplaces. His targets for Argentum reflect this optimism: one million GPUs on the platform within two years, and ten million within five. Ultimately, he wants to create the world's first global, decentralized market for compute liquidity, turning GPUs into tradable infrastructure assets.

In perhaps his most striking statement, Sobko predicts that compute will become one of the world's most valuable commodities.“Countries with energy-especially clean energy-will become compute superpowers,” he said. For the Gulf, this is more than speculation-it is a strategic path already underway.“The Gulf can export the world's lowest-cost AI compute, and I genuinely believe compute could one day be bigger than oil,” Sobko concluded.