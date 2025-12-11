403
Minister Of Finance Meets Omani Counterpart
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency the Minister of Finance, Ali bin Ahmed al-Kuwari met with Minister of Finance of the Sultanate of Oman, Sultan bin Salim al-Habsi on the sidelines of the 24th session of the Qatar-Oman Joint Committee held in Muscat, reports QNA. The meeting focused on bilateral relations between the two countries in the economic, trade and investment fields and means to enhance them, in addition to discussing aspects of joint co-operation.Qatari Oman Joint Committee bilateral relations Economic trade
