SBA Approves More Than $3 Million In Disaster Assistance For Alaska Typhoon Survivors
| LOWER KUSKOKWIM REAA
Disaster Loan Outreach Center
Bethel City Hall - Meeting Room
300 Chief Eddie Hoffman Hwy.
Bethel, AK 99559
Opens at 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 8
Mondays - Fridays, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
| MUNICIPALITY OF ANCHORAGE
Disaster Loan Outreach Center
University of Alaska Anchorage
1901 Bragaw St.
Ste. 199, Training Rm.
Anchorage, AK 95508
Mondays - Fridays, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Meanwhile, in Alaska's storm-hit communities where subsistence living anchors daily life and cultural resilience, SBA is stepping up with targeted support. Survivors facing damage to subsistence camps, drying racks, boats, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), fishing gear, harvest equipment, or other vital subsistence property may qualify for home and personal property loans. SBA urges subsistence-reliant households to apply and meet with on-site specialists at SBA DLOCs [CP1] to understand their assistance options.
Survivors can apply for SBA disaster assistance online by visiting sba/disaster. Survivors may also call SBA's Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email ... for more information on SBA disaster assistance. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.
The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is Dec. 22, 2025. The deadline to return economic injury applications is July 22, 2026.
###
About the U.S. Small Business Administration
The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow, expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit .
