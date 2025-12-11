Antea Group Supports Launch Of Data Center Safety Awareness Certificate

MENAFN - 3BL) ST. PAUL, Minn., December 11, 2025 /3BL/ -Antea Group USA, as facilitator of the Data Center Safety Council (DCSC), an industry group driving a unified approach to personnel safety in data center operations is excited to share the official launch of the Data Center Safety Awareness Certificate. It was developed by the DCSC in collaboration with Certus, a leading workforce-training and certification provider.

This launch represents an important advancement in establishing consistent, global, industry-wide expectations for health and safety knowledge among data center professionals and suppliers accessing data center sites.

“As data centers scale at unprecedented speed, we see a growing need for a shared, foundational understanding of safety for everyone who steps onto a site,” said Julie Kreger-King, Antea Group Consultant and DCSC Project Leader“The Data Center Safety Awareness Certificate gives operators, contractors, and vendors a common language and expectation for safe work, no matter where in the world a facility is located.”

Certificate Overview

The Data Center Safety Awareness Certificate is designed to ensure that everyone entering an operational data center, whether they are operators, contractors, vendors, or suppliers, has a shared foundation of safety awareness specific to the unique risks of data center environments.

Unlike generic safety training, this online course is built specifically around risks encountered in data center settings, including:



Electrical and chemical hazards

Heat and fire exposure

Noise hazards

Emergency procedures And more

Developed by the DCSC with EHS leaders from global data center organizations, this certificate is intended to bridge the gap between broad regulatory requirements and the operational realities of today's complex, high-demand data centers.

Key Features and Benefits

Participants in the Data Center Safety Awareness Certificate will have access to:



16 online, self-paced modules covering essential topics such as data center infrastructure, safety culture, pre-job planning, emergency procedures, site access, slips, trips and falls, material handling, electrical hazards, control of hazardous energy, confined spaces, fire prevention, heat hazards, noise hazards, chemical management, water systems, working at heights, and housekeeping expectations.

A final exam of 30 questions, with up to three exam attempts; the certificate is valid for two years.

Accessibility and flexibility: delivered entirely online, globally applicable, mobile-friendly, and self-paced; learners have up to 180 days to complete the course after enrollment. Employer-friendly options: bulk/licensed access for groups, integration support with corporate learning management systems (LMS), volume discounts, and member pricing for DCSC member organizations.

Launch Details & Availability

The Data Center Safety Awareness Certificate is now officially available. Industry professionals and employers can access the program via the DCSC website at [ ] and through the Certus platform [Data Center Safety Awareness Certificate ].

Pricing details, enrollment instructions, and employer-group access options are available online.

To read the full press release, head over to the DCSC website.

About Antea Group USA

Antea®Group is an environment, health, safety, and sustainability consulting firm. By combining strategic thinking with technical expertise, we do more than effectively solve client challenges; we deliver sustainable results for a better future. We work in partnership with and advise many of the world's most sustainable companies to address ESG business challenges in a way that fits their pace and unique objectives. Our consultants equip organizations to better understand threats, capture opportunities, and find their position of strength. Lastly, we maintain a global perspective on ESG issues through not only our work with multinational clients, but also through our sister organizations in Europe, Asia, and Latin America and as a founding member of the Inogen Alliance. Learn more at href="" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer anteagroup

About the Data Center Safety Council (DCSC)

The Data Center Safety Council is an industry group leading a unified approach toward ensuring the safety and well-being of personnel in data center operations. DCSC brings together major global players in the data center industry to address common issues with vendors and suppliers for the benefit and safety of all data center workers. Visit for more information.

About Certus

Certus is a leading provider of professional training and certification solutions, serving millions of learners annually. With a comprehensive suite of content, simulations, and compliance offerings, Certus supports lifelong learners and enterprises alike. Visit to learn more.

Media Contacts

Kate Asleson

Marketing Lead, Data Center Safety Council / Antea Group USA

...

Jordan McKnight

Director of Corporate Communications, Certus

...