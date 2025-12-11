Infant Dies Amid Severe Cold And Harsh Weather In Gaza

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: A Palestinian infant girl tragically died on Thursday due to extreme cold inside her family's tent in Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, as a severe weather front continues to affect Palestine and the Levant.

Director-General of Palestine's Ministry of Health in Gaza Dr. Munir Al Bursh, confirmed that the infant, Rahaf Abu Jazar, passed away from exposure to cold under dire living conditions faced by Palestinians in Gaza following the Israeli occupation's aggression.

The Civil Defense reported receiving more than 2,500 emergency calls within the past 24 hours due to the ongoing weather crisis.

Authorities warned that Gaza is experiencing catastrophic effects as Palestinians and displaced persons live in increasingly hazardous conditions amid the intensifying weather front.

Rescue teams in the sector told QNA that several buildings have collapsed due to the storm, and additional homes weakened by previous airstrikes are at risk of collapse, putting displaced families residing in nearby tents in danger.

Flooding has affected tents in Al-Mawasi, Al-Basa, Al-Baraka in Deir Al-Balah, the central market in Al-Nuseirat, Al-Yarmouk, the port area, and Zeitoun district in Gaza City.

The government media office reported that 288 families are currently homeless, with more than 15,000 dilapidated tents. Only 10 percent of the total aid trucks have entered the Strip so far, suggesting that the severe weather's impact may worsen across Gaza in the coming hours.

The current weather crisis coincides with the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe resulting from two years of Israeli aggression, which has destroyed Gaza's infrastructure, public services, and residential neighborhoods, forcing hundreds of thousands of families to live in makeshift displacement camps lacking basic humanitarian necessities.