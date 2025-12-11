QOC President Attends Olympic Summit

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Lausanne: HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, President of the Qatar Olympic Committee and Senior Vice President of ANOC, participated in the 14th Olympic Summit, held today at the Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland, alongside leaders of the Olympic Movement.

Chaired by IOC President Kirsty Coventry, the Summit gathered IOC Vice Presidents, Executive Board members, and representatives from national and continental Olympic committees, international federations, and global sports organizations.

Discussions centered on final preparations for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Games, Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games and Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games as well as opportunities and challenges identified through the IOC's“Fit for the Future” consultation process. Participants reaffirmed the importance of collaboration among all stakeholders to advance the Olympic Movement.

His Excellency's participation in this key event reflects the active role played by the Qatar Olympic Committee in supporting the goals of the Olympic Movement and contributing to shaping future initiatives that promote global sport development.