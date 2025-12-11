Sheikh Joaan Meets With FIBA Secretary General

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Mies, Switzerland: H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, Senior Vice President of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) and President of the Qatar Olympic Committee, met today with Andreas Zagklis, Secretary General of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), at the federation's headquarters in Mies, Switzerland.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the latest preparations for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 and discussed areas of cooperation to ensure the delivery of an exceptional edition that meets FIBA's ambitions and reflects Qatar's readiness to host major global sporting events.

Prior to the meeting, H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani toured the FIBA Museum, where he explored its historical collections and learned about its role as a source of inspiration for basketball fans and athletes around the world.

This meeting comes as part of a series of regular engagements between the Qatar Olympic Committee and FIBA aimed at strengthening coordination and ensuring the successful delivery of a World Cup edition that Doha aspires to make the best in the tournament's history.