Ulema: No Aggression On Anyone, But Jihad If Sovereignty Violated

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Participants of a gathering of religious scholars and senior officials in Kabul called the defense of the country as both a religious and national obligation, stressing that Afghanistan would not commit aggression against any nation, but if its sovereignty was violated,“obligatory (defensive) jihad” would be declared.

A credible source told Pajhwok Afghan News that the meeting - held yesterday in Kabul under directives from the Islamic Emirate leadership - was attended by senior officials, a large number of religious scholars, tribal elders and Mujahideen.

Pajhwok has also obtained a copy of the resolution adopted at the gathering, which addresses four key points.

According to the resolution:“The sovereignty of Afghanistan is sacred. If anyone violates or encroaches upon the national sovereignty of our country, a definite and mandatory response will be given. Defending and protecting our homeland is our religious responsibility and national duty.”

“We do not commit any form of aggression against other countries, and no military or civilian individual of Afghanistan will be allowed to carry out or attempt aggression against any state.”

The resolution further states:“Obedience to the Amir is obligatory. God willing, we will obey our Amir under all circumstances and will never disobey his legitimate instructions.”

“Protecting the country and its sovereignty is a religious obligation. If anyone violates our sacred sovereignty, we will declare obligatory jihad against them, as this is required by our faith and responsibility.” it added.

According to the source, all scholars, elders, officials and Mujahideen present at the gathering expressed full agreement with these directives of the Islamic Emirate leadership and pledged to take necessary actions in case of any aggression or attack.

hz/ma