228 Afghans Released From Pak, Iraqi Prisons Return Home

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriations (MoRR) says 228 Afghan migrants have returned to the country after being released from prisons in Pakistan and Iraq.

In a post on its X account, the ministry said that 224 Afghan migrants were released from prisons in Pakistan and four others from Iraqi jails and they returned to Afghanistan during the current week.

According to information from the Repatriation Departments in Kandahar and Nimroz provinces, 224 individuals returned via Spin Boldak after spending two months in Pakistani prisons, while four others returned via Nimroz after spending three months in Iraqi jails.

MoRR added that after registration with the Repatriation Departments in Spin Boldak and Nimroz and receiving assistance from partner organisations, the returnees were transported to their respective home districts.

On December 4, about 190 Afghan migrants had also been released from prisons in Pakistan and Iraq and returned to Afghanistan.

