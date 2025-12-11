WSI Partners With Ribbon To Help Smbs Hire Faster With AI-Without Losing The Human Touch

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- WSI, a global leader in strategy-first AI and digital marketing, announces a strategic partnership with Ribbon, the AI-powered hiring platform transforming how businesses find and hire talent. The partnership aims to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) cut hiring time from weeks to days without losing the human judgment that makes great hiring decisions.

Traditional hiring processes take an average of 11 weeks to fill positions, draining resources and limiting growth. Ribbon's conversational AI platform automates candidate screening through natural-sounding voice and video interviews, enabling businesses to compress time-to-interview from 48 hours to under 5 minutes while freeing HR teams to focus on final-stage candidates. WSI Consultants will now be able to help SMB clients integrate Ribbon's technology into their hiring processes to achieve faster, fairer outcomes.

"AI is most powerful when guided by strategy, and few business challenges require strategic thinking more than finding and keeping the right talent," says Valerie Brown-Dufour, President of WSI. "Ribbon enables our Consultants to help their clients compete for talent at enterprise speed without losing the human connection that drives great hiring decisions."

Measurable Results for SMBs

Ribbon's platform conducts AI-powered screening interviews in 10 languages, 24/7, with 95% of candidates rating the experience 5 out of 5 stars. By pairing Ribbon's technology with WSI's strategy-first approach, Consultants can now help clients achieve:

➡️ 40% faster hiring timelines by reducing time-to-hire from months to days

➡️ 15% better retention rates through data-driven matching and reduced bias

➡️ 3x screening capacity by handling bulk hiring without adding headcount

The platform specifically targets high-turnover industries where WSI's SMB clients operate: manufacturing, retail, logistics, hospitality, and customer service.

"WSI's strategy-first philosophy aligns perfectly with our mission to make hiring faster and fairer for everyone," said Arsham Ghahramani, Co-Founder and CEO of Ribbon. "Together, we're helping SMBs access the same AI-powered hiring advantages that large enterprises use while maintaining the human judgment that makes great teams."

As SMBs navigate the challenge of turning AI potential into real business results, WSI continues to lead the way with tools that deliver measurable impact. This partnership demonstrates how AI can solve everyday operational challenges, making digital transformation accessible and actionable for businesses of all sizes.

About WSI

WSI is a global network of digital marketing and AI experts dedicated to helping businesses grow. With three decades of experience and a presence worldwide, WSI leverages cutting-edge technology and AI-driven strategies to drive measurable success. We aim to empower businesses with innovative digital solutions while maintaining a human-centered approach. Our motto, "Embrace Digital. Stay Human," reflects our mission to unlock a world of possibility for those we serve.

About Ribbon

Ribbon is the AI-powered hiring platform helping businesses hire in under 24 hours through natural-sounding conversational AI that conducts screening interviews in 10 languages. With nearly 400 customers in just 8 months and $8.2 million in funding from Radical Ventures, Ribbon is transforming how SMBs compete for talent in high-turnover industries. Founded in Toronto, Ribbon is on a mission to make hiring faster and fairer for everyone.