Pritzker Military Foundation Helps Carry On Chicago's Historic Tradition Of Holiday Giving

Chicago, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pritzker Military Foundation, founded by Lieutenant Colonel Jennifer N. Pritzker (Retired), has announced a $25,000 sponsorship donation to the Chicago Council of the Navy League of the United States in support of its longstanding Christmas Tree Ship program. This contribution is made in honor of Illinois Governor JB Pritzker's father, and Colonel Pritzker's uncle, Donald N. Pritzker, who served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War Era in the 1950s.

The original“Christmas Tree Ship,” the Rouse Simmons, delivered thousands of Christmas trees to Chicago families for more than 30 years in the early 1900s and became known for the tree tied to her main mast. Today, this tradition is carried on by the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw, where youth volunteers help offload trees for distribution to more than a thousand deserving families through Ada S. McKinley Community Services, supported by generous sponsors and donors.

“Supporting the Christmas Tree Ship program allows us to honor our maritime heritage while strengthening the network of service that supports our veterans, families, and communities,” said LTC Jennifer Pritzker USA (Ret).“This contribution is especially meaningful as it honors my uncle, Donald Pritzker, whose naval service continues to inspire our family's commitment to giving back. It is a privilege to support a tradition that brings joy to families and instills the value of service in the next generation.”

The Chicago Council of the Navy League partners with several community service organizations to present Chicago's Christmas Tree Ship program. The project brings together hundreds of youths from Scouting, Sea Cadets, and JROTC programs to help distribute trees to families in need. To date, the program has provided over 31,000 trees, helping families build lasting holiday traditions and instilling a spirit of service in thousands of young participants. This year, support is needed to help cover the cost of purchasing the trees.

The Chicago Christmas Ship Committee also hosts educational programs aboard the Mackinaw and coordinates volunteer efforts with the Coast Guard, Navy Pier, and the marine community. Since 2004, high-school-aged Scouting and other youth groups have played an increasingly important role, and 100% of donated funds go directly toward purchasing Christmas trees.



"TAWANI and Pritzker Military Foundation have been instrumental in supporting Chicago's Christmas Ship's mission to bring holiday joy to underserved populations throughout the City of Chicago and to connect community service organizations with their constituents,” said George Kisiel, Chair of the Christmas Ship Executive Committee.“Throughout our 26-year existence, we have relied on the generosity of individuals, corporations, and charitable foundations to raise funds to purchase the 1,200 Christmas trees annually that are distributed to community service organizations throughout the City, and TAWANI and Pritzker Military Foundation stand at the forefront."

