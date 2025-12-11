MAIA's Ateganosine Surges Ahead With Breakthrough Momentum As Pivotal Phase 3 Trial Initiates

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Ateganosine (THIO, 6-thio-2'-deoxyguanosine), a first-in-class telomere-targeting therapy under development byappears to be gaining increasing attention in the oncology community as emerging clinical results continue to surpass expectations in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). With the therapy's Phase 2 trial ongoing and a pivotal Phase 3 program initiated this week, ateganosine is being closely watched as one of the most distinctive investigational approaches in solid-tumor treatment today.

We believe that MAIA has positioned itself at the forefront of a new scientific category in oncology. To our knowledge, Ateganosine remains the only direct telomere-targeting anticancer agent currently in clinical development anywhere-a key distinction in a treatment landscape where most therapeutic advances build upon established mechanisms rather than introduce entirely new ones.

According to management, statistical assessments of the Phase 3 trial points to a very high probability of technical success for regulatory approval of ateganosine.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation for ateganosine for the treatment of NSCLC.

A Dual Mechanism Unlike Existing Therapies

Ateganosine works through a dual mechanism of action that we believe differentiates it from existing chemotherapies, targeted agents, and immunotherapies.

First, the molecule is selectively incorporated into cancer-cell telomeres by telomerase, an enzyme active in more than 80% of human cancers. This incorporation disrupts telomeric structure and function, driving selective cancer-cell death.

Simultaneously, this disruption generates micronuclei carrying ateganosine-modified telomeric DNA fragments. These fragments interact with immune cells and trigger a potent immunogenic response involving both the cGAS/STING innate pathway and adaptive T-cell activation, further promoting tumor regression.

This integrated telomere-targeting–plus–immune-activation model represents a mechanism that to our knowledge is not seen in current NSCLC treatments and may hold implications for broader solid-tumor indications.

Phase 3 Outcomes are the Next Step

The launch of a Phase 3 trial reflects growing confidence in the maturing clinical profile. With NSCLC remaining one of the largest and most challenging oncology markets globally, in our opinion, the commercial opportunity for a first-in-class therapy with this level of early performance is substantial.

As the only telomere-targeting agent in clinical development that we are aware of, ateganosine could mark the start of a new therapeutic category. Should its results to date translate into later-stage confirmation, we believe the therapy could emerge as a major entrant in next-generation cancer treatment.

About MAIA Biotechnology, Inc.

MAIA is a targeted therapy, immuno-oncology company focused on the development and commercialization of potential first-in-class drugs with novel mechanisms of action that are intended to meaningfully improve and extend the lives of people with cancer. Our lead program is ateganosine (THIO), a potential first-in-class cancer telomere targeting agent in clinical development for the treatment of NSCLC patients with telomerase-positive cancer cells. For more information, please visit .

