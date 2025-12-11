Court Delivers Another Win For Newsweek With Latest Dismissal Of IBT's Meritless Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek announced today that the Supreme Court of the State of New York, County of Westchester, has issued a decisive dismissal in IBT Media Inc. v. Dev Pragad et al.

The Court dismissed IBT's latest lawsuit against several current and former senior Newsweek executives, including its owner and CEO Dev Pragad, reinforcing other rulings in past years showing that IBT's claims are legally defective and without any merit. The decision further underscores that Dev Pragad and Newsweek's leadership acted fully within the bounds of the law.

Summary of the Court's Ruling

. All claims against Newsweek's executives were dismissed in full.

. IBT's allegations were barred by prior cases IBT lost and specifically that many of the allegations were reassertions of claims already heard and rejected in earlier litigation against Newsweek and its executives.

. IBT's legal theories were defective, untimely, and lacked any viable foundation. Specifically, the Court dismissed all claims as time-barred, finding that the statutes of limitations had expired, as all alleged misconduct occurred by 2018 and the action was not commenced until 2025.

. The Court confirmed that Dev Pragad and Newsweek's officers and employees did not act in any manner prohibited by law.

IBT's Ongoing Pattern of Forcing Newsweek and Dev Pragad Into Court

This ruling highlights IBT's, and its affiliates' (including Olivet University), ongoing pattern of forcing Newsweek and Dev Pragad to defend repetitive lawsuits, despite courts repeatedly determining the claims are unfounded.

Across multiple years of filings, IBT has recycled allegations previously dismissed, compelling Newsweek and CEO Dev Pragad to commit substantial resources to rebut matters that judges consistently deem unsupported, unfounded, or legally insufficient.

Statement by a Newsweek Representative

“We welcome this ruling,” said a Newsweek spokesperson.“Once again, the Court dismissed IBT's lawsuit against Newsweek, its owner and CEO Dev Pragad, and its executives. IBT continues to force the company to defend itself again and again through frivolous litigation. Courts have repeatedly made clear that these recycled claims hold no weight - they have become little more than fodder for the courtroom, routinely rejected as lacking any legal basis. Newsweek will continue to protect its business and its people whenever IBT misuses the legal system.”

Newsweek's Continued Focus

Newsweek remains committed to strong governance, transparency, and journalistic excellence, continuing to expand its global leadership.

Despite IBT's repeated attempts to interfere through litigation, Newsweek remains steadfast, focused, and fully prepared to defend the company vigorously against any future attempts to revive claims courts have already rejected.

