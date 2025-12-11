403
ACMP Launches The Master Change Management Professionaltm Certification, The New Standard In Advanced Change Leadership
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Association of Change Management Professionals® (ACMP®) proudly announces the official launch of the Master Change Management Professional TM (MCMPTM) certification, the highest-level credential available for experienced change leaders worldwide. Building on the global success of the Certified Change Management Professional® (CCMP®), the new MCMPTM designation recognizes those who have demonstrated mastery in leading complex, enterprise-wide transformation using the ACMP Standard for Change Management©.
Developed in alignment with ACMP's commitment to advancing the profession, the MCMPTM is designed exclusively for active CCMP® holders who have achieved significant career experience, advanced training, and meaningful mentorship contributions. The certification validates senior-level expertise and positions MCMPTM professionals as strategic advisors capable of shaping organizational vision, culture, and sustainable transformation.
“As ACMP celebrates major milestones in the evolution of our profession, the launch of the MCMPTM represents a defining moment for change leaders globally,” said Deshini Newman, ACMP Chief Executive Officer.“This advanced certification reflects the depth, maturity, and strategic influence our most experienced practitioners bring to organizations every day. We are proud to offer a pathway that recognizes-and elevates-the highest caliber of change leadership.”
“The MCMPTM is more than a credential; it is a recognition of mastery,” added Alan Bostakian, MCMPTM, ACMP Director of the Profession.“This program was built on robust standards, rigorous validation, and meaningful input from practitioners around the world. It acknowledges those who not only manage change effectively, but who inspire, mentor, and lead transformational outcomes at scale.”
Applications for the MCMPTM certification are now open, with full details-including eligibility requirements, benefits, and the application process-available on the website.
With the introduction of the MCMPTM, ACMP strengthens its role as the global steward of the change management profession, offering a complete credentialing pathway from foundational learning to advanced professional mastery.
