Midcap Financial Announces Key Leadership Appointments As Part Of Planned Succession

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MidCap Financial (“MidCap”), a leading provider of credit solutions to the middle market, today announced key leadership appointments in accordance with its long-term succession planning. Effective January 1, 2026, Josh Groman, current Chief Investment Officer, will succeed Steve Curwin as Chief Executive Officer, and Randy Feldner, current Deputy Chief Financial Officer, will succeed David Moore as Chief Financial Officer.

Curwin and Moore will remain with the company as Co-Executive Chairman and Vice Chairman, respectively, working closely with the new leadership team to provide continuity and support MidCap's long-term growth.

Groman brings nearly 30 years of financial services experience to his new role as CEO, including two decades with MidCap and its predecessor business. Over the past four years, his leadership responsibilities have expanded significantly across credit, loan origination, and portfolio management.

“I am honored to take on this role leading MidCap into the future,” said Josh Groman.“MidCap is built on a strong foundation of credit, culture, and capital strength, and I look forward to building on this foundation as we continue to lead in the private credit market.”

Feldner joined MidCap in its first year and has led the company's treasury and accounting teams, overseeing loan operations as commitments have grown from under $1 billion to nearly $60 billion. Feldner has also taken on increasingly broader leadership responsibilities over the past several years as part of the company's succession planning.

“On behalf of the MidCap Board of Directors, I thank Steve and David for their incredible leadership of MidCap since its inception,” said Chad Leat, Co-Executive Chairman of MidCap's Board of Directors.“They have each played vital roles in the creation and impressive growth of one of the premier franchises in the private credit industry, while also building a corporate culture that is unique in its combination of collaboration and sophistication. We are grateful that they will continue to work closely with their successors as MidCap, and we are all excited to have Josh and Randy take on their new roles as MidCap is driven to even greater success in the years ahead.”

About MidCap Financial

MidCap Financial is a middle-market focused, specialty finance firm that provides senior debt solutions to companies across all industries. As of September 30, 2025, MidCap Financial provides administrative or other services for over $60 billion of commitments*. MidCap Financial is managed by Apollo Capital Management, L.P., a subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc, pursuant to an investment management agreement. Apollo had assets under management of approximately $908 billion as of September 30, 2025.

For more information about MidCap Financial, please visit .

For more information about Apollo, please visit .

*Including $6.7 billion of commitments managed by MidCap Financial Services Capital Management LLC, a registered investment adviser, as reported under Item 5.F on Part 1 of its Form ADV

