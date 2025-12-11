Biotech Innovations Propel Infectious Disease Testing Forward
Dublin, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Laboratory Molecular Diagnostics for Infectious Disease Markets 2025-2029: Strategies, Trends, and Forecasts by Application, Place and Country with Market Analysis & Executive Guides" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The Molecular Diagnostics - Infectious Disease sector is on the brink of further expansion within the clinical diagnostics industry. This burgeoning market continues to grow, albeit with increasing complexity and segmentation. Discover insights from this comprehensive report, which explores the transformative impact of multiplex assays poised to revolutionize diagnosis and treatment.
Infectious disease testing is reaping considerable benefits from advancements in biotechnology, especially genomics. This report details the dynamic trends that are driving both market growth and company valuations, including:
- Multiplex testing Pathogen evolution and pandemics Advancements in genetic biotechnology Climate change Globalization The rise of rapid testing
Significant technical innovations, particularly in the interplay between nucleic acid testing and immunoassay, promise a rapidly evolving and expanding global market. These advances position diagnostics as a leader in the battle against infectious diseases.
The report spans hundreds of pages and includes a comprehensive list of Current United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules, essential for refining pricing strategies, along with data on the most frequently used and billed tests. Detailed analyses for 15 countries and 4 regions are provided, with additional specific country breakouts available to report purchasers.
Companies Profiled
- Abbott Laboratories Agilent Altona Diagnostics Anitoa Autonomous Medical Devices Beckman Coulter Diagnostics (Danaher) Becton, Dickinson and Company Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. BioGX Biomatik bioMerieux Diagnostics Cepheid (Danaher) Diasorin S.p.A. DNAe Flow Health Global Access Diagnostics Great Basin Scientific, Inc. Hologic Novacyt Novus Diagnostics Oncimmune One Codex OraSure Technologies Prometheus Laboratories Qiagen QuidelOrtho R-Biopharm AG Response Biomedical Revvity Roche Diagnostics Siemens Healthineers Thermo Fisher Scientific Vela Diagnostics Veredus Laboratories YD Diagnostics Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech
