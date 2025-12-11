SPIE signs an agreement to acquire Artemys in France

Founded in 1989 and based in Paris, Artemys brings together several entities specialized in the design, management, and transformation of its clients' information systems. The group has a diversified client portfolio, notably in the financial services, energy, and luxury sectors. With 420 employees spread across 7 offices, Artemys generated approximately €82 million in revenue in 2024.

Through this acquisition, SPIE strengthens its expertise in strategic areas such as cloud, big data, and cybersecurity for large accounts and mid-sized companies in France.

Boris Gunther, Managing Partner of Artemys, stated: "Artemys, along with all its entities, has grown thanks to the passion, talent, and energy of its teams. We are deeply proud of this story. Today marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter: alongside SPIE ICS (France), we will continue to grow, innovate, and deliver even more added value to our clients."

Xavier Daubignard, Managing Director of SPIE ICS (France), said: "We are delighted to welcome Artemys' teams to SPIE ICS. Their high level of expertise in information systems infrastructure strengthens our capabilities in digital transformation and will enable us to offer our clients even more efficient solutions in strategic areas such as cloud, cybersecurity, and data."

The transaction is expected to be finalized by early 2026, subject to approval by the competition authorities.

