Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market To Surpass US$ 100 Billion By 2031

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Size and Forecast, Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Product Type, Source, Application, Therapeutic Area, and Geography" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market is projected to expand from US$ 40.99 billion in 2024 to US$ 101.05 billion by 2031, achieving a CAGR of 13.8% between 2025 and 2031. This growth is largely fueled by the increasing demand for biologics, along with the necessity for cost efficiency and flexibility. However, economic constraints pose challenges to market expansion.





Innovations in manufacturing, such as monoclonal antibodies, gene therapies, and cell-based treatments, have increased reliance on advanced technologies like continuous manufacturing, automation, artificial intelligence (AI), and process analytical technologies (PAT). These advancements are pivotal in meeting the surging demand for biologics. Continuous manufacturing is particularly transformative, allowing uninterrupted biologic production, enhancing consistency, speed, and efficiency. This method significantly reduces downtime and storage needs, thereby cutting production costs. As noted in a Baker McKenzie report, continuous manufacturing could reduce biologics production costs by 30%. Companies like Novartis and Pfizer have adopted this innovative approach, demonstrating its operational efficiency and cost-saving potential.

AI is critical for optimizing processes, predictive maintenance, and quality control. AI tools can analyze production data in real time, preemptively identifying issues to maintain optimal production conditions. Companies such as Cognizant leverage AI to predict manufacturing failures and enhance strategic decision-making. Additionally, PAT offers real-time monitoring and control of process parameters, guaranteeing consistent quality. This integration allows early detection of production variations, enabling real-time adjustments to prevent defects. As a result, manufacturers can deliver higher quality products while optimizing resources, reducing both time and costs.

Segmentation by therapeutic area reveals that oncology held the largest market share in 2024. With cancer being a prominent cause of mortality, there's an escalating need for advanced cancer treatments. The World Health Organization reported approximately 20 million new cancer cases and 9.7 million cancer-related deaths globally in 2022. This underpins the demand for biologics, which require complex cell culture systems and stringent quality controls, thus prompting pharmaceutical companies to leverage contract manufacturers. In 2024, Keytruda achieved sales of US$ 29.48 billion, underscoring the immense market potential of oncology biologics.

Moreover, the trend towards personalized oncology treatments, particularly CAR-T therapies like Kymriah and Yescarta, necessitates specialized contract manufacturing expertise. The production of genetically modified immune cells for these treatments creates a demand for Contract Manufacturing Organizations with proficiency in cell and gene therapies, further driving market growth.

