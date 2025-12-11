AI In Manufacturing Market To Grow At Explosive 38.7% CAGR, Reports BCC Research

Boston, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research,“ AI in Manufacturing: Global Markets

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global market for AI in manufacturing, segmenting it by component, technology, application, and end-use industry. It explores factors such as technological advances, regulatory frameworks, competitive dynamics, and economic influences shaping the market. A detailed patent analysis offers insights into innovation and competition, while regional assessments cover current trends in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report also profiles major industry players and presents market forecasts for 2025 to 2030.

This report is especially relevant now because AI is transforming manufacturing operations across industries. Organizations increasingly view AI as a strategic necessity not just for improving efficiency but also for maintaining competitiveness, enhancing security, and unlocking economic potential. Beyond operational improvements, AI is reshaping business strategies and workforce structures. Strategic partnerships are further driving the adoption of AI solutions, making this report timely and valuable for understanding the evolving landscape.

The factors driving the market's growth include:

Production and Process Optimization: Manufacturers are increasingly using AI to streamline operations. AI algorithms analyze production data to identify inefficiencies, reduce waste, and improve product quality. This leads to faster production cycles, lower costs, and better resource utilization.

Demand for IIoT and Automation: The rise of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and automation is driving AI adoption. Smart sensors and connected devices generate real-time data, which AI uses to automate processes, monitor equipment, and make quick decisions. This improves productivity and reduces human error.

Shift to Smart Manufacturing: Industries are moving toward smart manufacturing, where AI plays a central role in creating flexible, data-driven production systems. AI helps in real-time monitoring, predictive analytics, and adaptive control, allowing factories to respond quickly to changing demands and conditions.

Smarter Supply Chain: AI is transforming supply chain management by enabling better forecasting, inventory control, and logistics planning. It helps companies anticipate demand, avoid delays, and optimize routes and resources, resulting in more efficient and resilient supply chains.

Predictive Maintenance Opportunities: AI-powered predictive maintenance allows manufacturers to monitor equipment health and predict failures before they happen. This reduces unexpected downtime, lowers maintenance costs, and extends the life of machinery, while also improving safety and reliability.

Request a sample copy of the global market for AI in manufacturing report.

Report Synopsis