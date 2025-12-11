AI In Manufacturing Market To Grow At Explosive 38.7% CAGR, Reports BCC Research
|Report Metric
|Details
|Base year considered
|2024
|Forecast period considered
|2025-2030
|Base year market size
|$5.5 billion
|Market size forecast
|$35.8 billion
|Growth rate
|CAGR of 38.7% from 2025 to 2030
|Segments covered
|Component, Technology Type, Application, End-user Industry and Region
|Regions covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America
|Market Drivers
|
Interesting facts:
- AI solution providers focus on entering the emerging market through partnerships and obtaining new contracts. For instance, in July 2025, Microsoft and Accenture collaborated to invest in the development of advanced generative AI-driven cyber solutions to help organizations mitigate threats and consolidate technology tools while optimizing operational costs.
- The machine learning segment (ML) dominates the technology segment, with a share of 33.1% in 2024. The growth of the segment is primarily attributed to its wide-scale application in industrial activities that help bolster operational efficiency and reduce downtime.
- The North America accounted for 37.3% of the AI in manufacturing market, with a share of 37.3% in 2024, and its value is projected to reach $11,067.4 million by the end of 2030. The region's growth is attributed to the growing demand for AI solutions from industries and supportive government regulations that encourage adoption of AI in industrial activities.
Emerging startups:
- Krutrim: Krutrim was established in 2023. The company offers silicon chips and an AI computing stack. Its agentic assistant, Kruti, listens, adapts, and acts proactively, purposefully, and in the desired language.
- DraftAid: DraftAid has introduced AI-powered Automated CAD drawings. This tool helps draw 3D models to production drawings using AI as a single click. The company was founded in 2023.
- Akridata: Akridata was founded in 2018. The company provides AI solutions for visual inspection in the manufacturing industry. In 2023, it introduced Data Explorer, a platform that provides data science teams with the tools to explore, search, analyze, and compare visual data to improve data sets and model training.
The report addresses the following questions:What are the projected size and growth rate of the market?
- The market is projected to reach $35.8 billion by the end of 2030, at a CAGR of 38.7% through the forecast period.
- The factors driving the market's growth are the growing implementation of production and process optimization techniques, rising demand for IIoT and automation technologies, and the growing shift toward smart manufacturing across industries.
- The study segments the market by component, technology, application, and end-use industry.
- Natural language processing (NLP) will be the dominant technology through 2030.
- North America holds the largest share of the global market.
- Lack of technical knowledge and expertise, and high initial investment are the primary challenges/restraints in the market. Industries seeking smarter supply chain optimization and rising demand for predictive maintenance in the manufacturing sector are the key opportunities in the market.
Market leaders include:
- ALPHABET INC. (GOOGLE INC.) AMAZON WEB SERVICES INC. CISCO SYSTEMS INC. GE VERNOVA IBM CORP. INTEL CORP. MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC. MICROSOFT MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORP. NVIDIA CORP. ORACLE ROCKWELL AUTOMATION SALESFORCE INC. SAP SE SIEMENS
Related reports:
Global Edge AI Market: This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global edge AI market, using 2024 as the baseline and projecting trends through 2030. It explores market revenues segmented by offerings, end-user industries, and regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. It covers market drivers and challenges, emerging technologies, patent activity, and competitive dynamics among leading companies. The report also highlights ESG initiatives and concludes with detailed profiles of major players, focusing on their strategic approaches to technology and market positioning.
Generative AI: Global Markets: This report presents an overview of the global generative AI market, analyzing trends in software, hardware, and services as well as data types, applications, end-user industries, and regions. It explores foundational software models, deployment modes, and hardware components like CPUs, GPUs and TPUs. Applications range from content management to generative design, serving industries such as BFSI, healthcare, IT, manufacturing, and retail. The report also examines market drivers, challenges, regulatory and ESG developments, patent activity, emerging technologies, and competitive dynamics, concluding with strategic profiles of key generative AI companies .
Purchase a copy of the report direct from BCC Research.
For further information on any of these reports or to make a purchase, contact....
About BCC Research
BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions free of noise and hype.
For media inquiries, email... or visit our media page for access to our market research library.
Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.CONTACT: BCC Research Corporate HQ: 50 Milk St., Ste. 16, Boston, MA 02109, U.S. Email:... Phone: +1 781-489-7301
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment