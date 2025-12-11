MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “State of the Answer Economy 2025” report highlights rapid shift toward AI native visibility, Reddit centric GEO and LLM grounding projects

London, UK, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lindy GEO, a Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) firm founded by entrepreneur Abhay Aditya Jain, today released a new industry report that points to a structural shift in how large brands think about discoverability and trust in an AI first world.









The report, titled“The State of the Answer Economy 2025,” finds that 60 percent of Fortune 500 Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) expect to prioritize“LLM brand mentions” at least as highly as traditional search rankings by the second quarter of 2026. The findings are based on a survey of senior marketing leaders at large global enterprises, combined with qualitative interviews and campaign data from Lindy GEO client work.

The results suggest a potential tipping point for the 68 billion dollar SEO industry, which is struggling to adapt to the rise of AI assistants and zero click answers across platforms such as ChatGPT, Google Gemini and Perplexity.

“We are watching the center of gravity move,” said Abhay Aditya Jain, founder and CEO of Lindy GEO.“For twenty years, brands optimized for a shelf, the search results page. Now they have to optimize for a mind, the neural network of the model.”

The“Gartner shock” arrives sooner than expected

In early 2024, Gartner projected that traditional search engine query volume would drop by 25 percent by 2026 as users turned to AI chatbots and virtual agents. Lindy GEO's new report suggests that budgets and strategic focus may be shifting even faster than traffic.

Among respondents, nearly half reported that they are already reclassifying parts of their SEO and content budgets under“LLM visibility,”“answer ownership” or“GEO” in 2025 planning. Several described traditional SEO as“maintenance” and AI visibility as“growth”.

From ranking to citation: a new metric for the answer economy

The core of the Lindy GEO report introduces a metric Jain calls the“Citation Score”. Instead of tracking how high a brand appears on a list of links, Citation Score measures how frequently and positively a brand is referenced as a trusted source inside AI generated answers across major models.

Early adopters of GEO strategies, particularly in financial services, ecommerce, health and wellness, and luxury retail, are already seeing measurable results. According to the report, these brands have achieved on average:



18 percent lower customer acquisition costs (CAC) than peers that remain search first

Higher share of voice in non branded, advice seeking queries inside LLM products More consistent brand narratives in answers related to safety, compliance and pricing

A common pattern in these programs is a Reddit first execution layer.

“Most modern language models lean heavily on Reddit and other high intent communities when they learn what real users care about,” said Jain.“We build durable, topic specific communities and long lived threads that become part of that training footprint. When you combine that with solid on site content and answer focused SEO, you get what we call a triple engine effect: Reddit, Google and LLM surfaces all reinforcing the same brand story.”

Lindy GEO reports that recent Reddit centric GEO campaigns have generated six to seven million impressions in roughly four months for brands in categories such as consumer health, nutraceuticals and digital services, while also improving downstream search and LLM visibility.

Rather than short term astroturfing, the firm focuses on owning and moderating niche communities, supported by a coordinated network of long lived accounts and contributors that post educational content, reviews and comparisons. These assets are designed to be both useful to humans today and legible to models as training data over the long term.

Scientific validation of GEO

The report situates GEO as more than a marketing buzzword. The discipline drew academic attention after the publication of“GEO: Generative Engine Optimization” by researchers at Princeton University, Georgia Tech and the Allen Institute for AI. The paper demonstrated that certain optimization tactics, such as authoritative sourcing and structured citation patterns, can increase a brand's presence in generative responses by up to 40 percent.

Lindy GEO's work applies these findings in the field. The company offers LLM perception audits that benchmark how often and how favorably a brand is cited across a basket of AI systems, and then designs interventions that target both public web content and high signal communities like Reddit.

The zero click reality

The shift toward GEO is happening against a backdrop of rapidly changing user behavior. A widely cited study by SparkToro and Jumpshot found that nearly 50 percent of Google searches already ended without a click in the late search era. That trend has only accelerated as Google's AI Overviews and other rich result formats answer more queries directly on the page.

“Users increasingly do not want to research, they want to be told,” said a marketing analyst whose commentary appears in the report.“In that world, the question is no longer whether you ranked for a keyword last month. The question is whether you are the brand that shows up in the one or two sentences an AI gives back when a user asks what to buy or who to trust.”

According to Lindy GEO's data, sectors with high information asymmetry or regulation, such as financial products, health, professional services and complex ecommerce, are seeing the fastest budget reallocation into answer centric strategies. Jain noted that companies otherwise restricted from advertising (like the tobacco industry) are also quickly moving into this sector.

From visibility to truth: LLM grounding as an emerging practice

The report closes with a warning that the window to establish core brand facts inside current generation LLMs is narrowing. As frontier models move to less frequent but larger training runs, and as more products rely on stable, vetted knowledge bases, changing how a model describes a brand will become progressively harder.

Lindy GEO has begun running fixed scope“LLM grounding” engagements for enterprise clients that want to lock in key facts and narratives before the current training cycle hardens. These short, intensive projects focus on ensuring that product, pricing, safety and compliance information is consistent across high trust public sources

“Optimization used to be about being seen,” Jain said.“In the answer economy, it is increasingly about being remembered and being quoted correctly. Grounding work is not about tricking a model. It is about doing the painstaking work required so that when a model tries to be accurate, it naturally lands on your brand as a reliable reference.”

