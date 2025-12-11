U.S. Chamber Of Commerce Discusses Major Concerns Over New Federal Drug Pricing Proposal With Yourupdatetv

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nationwide media tour conducted by U.S. Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with D S Simon Media on the topic of Why Cheaper Medicine Could Actually Cost Patients More in the Long Run.

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce completed a national media tour to outline concerns about a proposed federal drug pricing model known as“Most Favored Nation” (MFN) pricing. During interviews across multiple outlets, Chamber representatives emphasized that while lowering drug costs remains a priority, MFN pricing could create significant challenges for patients and the broader life sciences industry.

MFN pricing would link U.S. drug costs to prices set by foreign governments. Research presented during the tour showed that countries using strict price controls often face slower access to new medicines. In the United States, 87% of new treatments become available to patients within three months. In Germany and the United Kingdom, only 63% and 59% of new medicines are available, with delays of 10 and 11 months respectively. In more restrictive systems such as New Zealand and Korea, only 20% to 35% of new medicines reach patients, often after delays of 28 to 30 months.

The Chamber's analysis also highlighted the economic implications of adopting MFN pricing.

The U.S. life sciences sector supports nearly 5 million jobs and contributes $1.65 trillion to the economy. The model could reduce research investment, weaken intellectual property protections, and threaten hundreds of thousands of high-quality jobs across the country.

During interviews, Chamber experts explained that the United States leads the world in biopharmaceutical innovation due to its market-based system and strong incentives for research and development. They noted that MFN pricing could disrupt access to new treatments, limit future breakthroughs, and undermine the country's position as a global leader in medical innovation.

Brad Watts, Senior Vice President of the Global Innovation Policy Center, and Lexi Branson, Vice President of Health Policy, participated in interviews throughout the morning. They discussed the potential impact of MFN pricing on patient access, drug availability, scientific progress, and the American workforce, while outlining policy approaches that could reduce out-of-pocket costs without restricting innovation or delaying treatment access.

The Chamber encouraged policymakers to consider the long-term consequences of adopting foreign-style price controls and to advance solutions that maintain access to new medicines while supporting continued medical innovation and economic growth.

