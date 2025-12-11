Contract Signed During The SPS In Nuremberg, Germany

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) CADENAS: newest technology partner in the Eplan Partner Network.

The deal was sealed at the SPS: Eplan Managing Director Haluk Menderes and CADENAS Managing Director Terry Jonen agreed to form a technology partnership.

The contract was signed, live at the SPS in Nuremberg, Germany: CADENAS is now the newest member of the Eplan Partner Network. CADENAS Managing Director Terry Jonen and Eplan Managing Director Haluk Menderes signed the new technology partnership agreement on 26 November 2025. The stated goal of the cooperation is the expanded provision of technical device data via the Eplan Data Portal, which will be implemented using a direct interface between the Data Portal and the CADENAS platform 3Dfindit.

During the SPS, Eplan and CADENAS signed a groundbreaking technology partnership that will make it easier for Eplan users to find the right device data.“CADENAS is a strong partner who will help us considerably extend the range of device data available on the Eplan Data Portal with additional, validated content,” says Eplan Managing Director Haluk Menderes.“For our customers, this cooperation is significant. The connectivity to the CADENAS device database expands our quite comprehensive selection of device data with completely new, sometimes very complex configuration data – for instance for the energy sector.” Speaking about the newly sealed deal, CADENAS Managing Director Terry Jonen says,“With the planned connection of 3Dfindit to the Eplan Data Portal, we're making it easier for engineers to access precise, up-to-date product data and are thereby increasing the added value for our common customers.”

Comprehensive digital device data is indispensable for design engineers. It accelerates project planning and increases efficiency in engineering, making invaluable contributions to greater data consistency. To achieve this, the companies will be developing an interface to the CADENAS portal that users will be able to access via the Eplan Data Portal, meaning directly via the Eplan cloud. Eplan and CADENAS will be working closely together to design the interface, and both companies will be engaging in continued dialogue with component manufacturers.

. Eplan users benefit from a significantly expanded range of data on offer, for instance for complex designs. Design engineers will have additional options when selecting device data. Data consistency throughout the entire engineering process also increases

Now that the agreement has been signed, the technical implementation is getting started. In the coming months, both partners will set up technical working groups to define the specific measures with a view to gradually expanding the cooperation. The goal is to validate added value for common customers along the value chain. This involves various topics and industries for instance the energy sector. For Eplan users, this will mean increased depth of data and data consistency.