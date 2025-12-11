Electris360: The Future Isn't Just About AI - It's About Us

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As automation accelerates across the electrical channel, Electris360 argues that the industry's real competitive advantage still comes from people and the trusted local relationships they bring.

HIAWATHA, Iowa, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everywhere you look in the electrical industry, the conversation is the same: AI will transform everything. Digital procurement. Smart grids. Predictive quoting. Machine learning for load forecasting. Every meeting, every conference, every trend report seems obsessed with what the next technology will automate.

But here's the inconvenient truth no one wants to admit:

Technology doesn't win projects. People do.

Local insights still reduce risk.

Relationships still influence specifications.

Trust still beats algorithms.

According to Electris360, the unified group of leading rep agencies, ElectroRep, RB Sales, and Field Electrical, the future belongs to organizations that can combine both cutting-edge digital capabilities and deeply rooted personal relationships.

AI May Be the Future, But Local Relationships Still Decide What Gets Built

Record-setting infrastructure investment is reshaping the electrical landscape. Data centers, EV charging, airport electrification, manufacturing reshoring, and renewable energy are creating unprecedented demand. At the same time, digital procurement is accelerating, with nearly 80% of B2B buyers now preferring digital-first purchasing, according to Gartner.

It's no wonder manufacturers fear losing the human connection that built their business.

“Many manufacturers are navigating how to scale growth without sacrificing the personal service that built their brand locally,” said Kelly Boyd, Executive Vice President of Electris360.“We built Electris360 to offer the best of both worlds – the expansive reach and data-driven strategy of a large regional partner, coupled with the trust and expertise of a longtime local rep.”

Electris360's model was built specifically to solve this tension.

The Electris360 Model: Where Technology Scales and People Win

Electris360 brings the best of both worlds by pairing local expertise with large regional scale, uniting three respected rep agencies: RB Sales, ElectroRep, and Fields Electrical, under one cohesive brand.

This unlocks something the industry hasn't seen before:



Consistency: One strategy. One reporting system. One accountable partner.

Local Strength: Tenured reps who know key contractors, distributors, and specifiers in their territory. Connected Intelligence: Digital tools that identify trends, opportunities, and upstream influence points.



“Relationships are still our greatest advantage,” said Todd Landis, Electris 360 Director of Vertical Markets.“Our tools like SaleSpark®, REVit®, and Power BI analytics-simply amplify what our people are already doing in the field. Data helps us see opportunities faster, but it's our reps, face-to-face with customers every day, who turn those insights into real results.”

Proprietary Tech Gives Reps a 360° Advantage

Electris360's digital ecosystem includes:



SaleSpark®: Gives customers the product information they need, while giving reps back the time they need to be face-to-face on job sites and with distributors.

REVit®: Creates a smooth, coordinated experience for customers by aligning reps across all territories with shared reporting, tools, and communication. Power BI Analytics: Helps reps quickly understand what customers need most, so every interaction feels more personalized, timely, and valuable.



This combination gives manufacturers both visibility and velocity. But Electris360 stresses that technology is only half the story.

“Digital tools can surface opportunities,” said Boyd.“Only people can turn them into wins.”

Case Study: Innovation Starts with a Local Conversation

Electris360's runway-labeling initiative began not with AI, but with an investment in learning more about airport electrification and a conversation at an airport conference.

An Electis360 seller uncovered a safety issue affecting runway lighting circuits in North America. By connecting to the local seller's network of installers and Airport engineers, it triggered innovation that is being applied nationally:



Electris360 connected a subject matter expert with 180 airports, FAA stakeholders, engineers, and manufacturers.

An electrical products manufacturer collaborated with our relationship network to develop a new labeling system. Electris360's local reps guided and educated contractors and airport maintenance teams through real-world installation.



The result?

A new standard and solution have been developed for runway lighting circuit labeling. The system is now used across many U.S. airports and military bases. This standard was born out of local relationships, amplified by technology, and is gaining scale through national coordination of channel, installer, and consulting Engineering partners.

This is the model Electris360 believes the future demands.

Why Electrification Requires Human Intelligence

Landis sees the shift firsthand:

“Contractors, distributors, and specifiers are more digital than ever, but digital tools can't replace conversations about design, lead times, or risk mitigation,” he said.“Emerging markets like EV charging, AI-driven data centers, and renewable infrastructure require the speed of technology and the nuance of relationships.”

Electris360 argues the stakes are only getting higher:



Veteran experts are retiring.

Younger leaders rely more on data but still want personal support. Hyper-scale projects require coordination across states, regions, and timelines.



A Future Built on People, Powered by Data

“As the industry evolves, our job is to help manufacturers scale without losing the relationships that built their brand,” said Boyd.“If the future of the electrical channel is electrification, automation, and AI, then the future of sales is trust, insight, and human connection. Electris360 is built to deliver both.”

About Electris360

Electris360 is a premier electrical manufacturers' rep group committed to ensuring distributors, installers, specifiers, and end-users have the best access to the industry's top people, products, tools, and services. Backed by more than 200 years of combined experience, the unification of ElectroRep, Fields Electrical, and RB Sales has enabled Electris360 to deliver a modern approach to outsourced sales with regional reach and local expertise.

