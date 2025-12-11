Vishay Intertechnology SGTPL-28 Series Of Space-Grade Planar Transformers Honored With 2025 Aspencore EE Awards Asia Award

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Robust, Space-Saving Devices Recognized in Discrete Product Category

MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that the company's SGTPL-28 series of 150 W low profile, space-grade planar transformers with multiple output secondaries has been named a 2025 AspenCore EE Awards Asia winner in the Discrete Product Category. The industry's first such devices optimized for 28 V input forward converters in aerospace and defense applications, the robust SGTPL-28 series was honored for meeting the requirements of MIL-PRF-27 level T, INST-EEE-002, and MIL-STD-981, while offering a lower cost, smaller size, and higher density than traditional planar transformers.

Presented by AspenCore, the world's largest media group within the technical electronics sector, the EE Awards Asia program honors the products, companies, and individuals making a difference every day in Asia's electronics industry. Winners are selected by a committee comprised of AspenCore's global senior industry analysts, as well as online voting by readers and users. This year, Vishay's SGTPL-28 series received the most votes in the Discrete Product category.

In addition to 28 V forward converters, SGTPL-28 series devices are ideal for high reliability switch mode power supplies and active clamp or dual switch forward converters. In these applications, multiple secondary windings with a center tap can power up to two 12 V channels or four 5 V channels. Designed for the harshest of environments, the transformers combine their MIL-PRF-27 and MIL-STD-981 qualifications with a rugged package featuring over-molded windings and high temperature operation to +130 °C. SGTPL-28 series devices withstand numerous thermal shock cycles and high levels of mechanical shock and vibration and are available with six screening options.

The transformers provide up to 40 % greater winding fill than traditional planar devices, resulting in a smaller package size to save PCB space and improve efficiency and power density. Their unique winding technology and internal construction enable easy customization to meet design-specific requirements, while the devices' materials and production techniques allow for lower costs. In addition, strategic inventory management results in short lead times, typically without non-recurring engineering (NRE) charges for customization.

Award winners were recognized at a ceremony held on Dec. 5 at the Grand Mayfull Hotel Taipei. Gary Liu, Senior Sales Manager of Vishay Asia, accepted the award on Vishay's behalf. The complete list of winners is available at ( ).



Vishay manufactures one of the world's largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech. ® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at .

