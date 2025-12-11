Global Biobank Automation Systems Market Forecast: 9.5% CAGR Driven Growth To $2.92B By 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "The biobank automation systems market has been making significant strides recently, driven by increasing demands in pharmaceutical research and healthcare. As the field of biobanking expands and evolves, new technologies and strategic investments are shaping its future growth prospects. Below is a detailed overview of the market's size, growth factors, leading trends, and regional dynamics.

Current Market Size and Growth Outlook for the Biobank Automation Systems Market

The biobank automation systems market has demonstrated robust expansion in recent years. Its value is projected to increase from $1.84 billion in 2024 to $2.03 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. This historical growth has been driven by several factors, including the rising need for high-quality human biospecimens within pharmaceutical research, an increasing number of academic and hospital-based biobanks, greater participation in population-based cohort and longitudinal studies, a heightened focus on precision medicine and biomarker discovery, and the expansion of clinical trials requiring centralized sample management.

Download a free sample of the biobank automation systems market report:



Expected Market Growth and Key Drivers Ahead

Looking forward, the biobank automation systems market is anticipated to continue its strong upward trajectory, reaching $2.92 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 9.5%. This forecasted growth is fueled by growing demand for centralized biobanking services from pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, expanding pipelines for cell and gene therapies necessitating controlled sample storage, rising global investments in healthcare and life science research, increasing outsourcing of biobanking and sample management to specialized providers, and heightened emphasis on pandemic preparedness and infectious disease surveillance biobanks.

Advances and Innovations Shaping the Biobank Automation Systems Market

Significant trends expected to influence the market during the forecast period include the development of integrated robotics platforms offering end-to-end sample handling, the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies within biobank management software, deployment of Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled monitoring systems for environmental and equipment conditions, the implementation of cloud-based biobank information management systems with remote access capabilities, and progress in next-generation cryopreservation techniques designed for diverse biospecimens.

View the full biobank automation systems market report:



Understanding Biobank Automation Systems and Their Functions

Biobank automation systems encompass advanced automated technologies, robotics, and digital tools engineered to streamline the collection, processing, tracking, storage, and retrieval of biological samples with enhanced accuracy, efficiency, and security. By minimizing manual handling and reducing errors, these systems improve sample traceability and support large-scale biorepository operations through integrated software solutions, automated storage, and high-throughput workflows.

Core Factors Driving Growth in the Business-to-Business Food Market

The business-to-business food in the foodservice sector has witnessed growth primarily due to the rising demand for convenient and ready-to-eat meal solutions. These products are pre-prepared or partially prepared foods designed to cut down on preparation time and labor for foodservice operators such as restaurants, cafeterias, and catering businesses. The widespread adoption of these solutions stems from the need for operational efficiency, consistent quality, and the capability to meet consumer preferences for quick, high-quality meals. Ready-to-eat options help foodservice providers streamline kitchen workflows, reduce food waste, and maintain diverse menus without extensive cooking.

Supporting Data Illustrates Growing Demand for Convenience Foods

For example, in April 2024, the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS), a US-based trade group, reported that total industry foodservice sales accounted for 26.9% of in-store sales in 2023, up from 25.6% in 2022. Additionally, prepared food sales rose by 12.2% per store each month, making it the top in-store category. This data reflects how the increasing preference for convenient and ready-to-eat meals is driving expansion in the business-to-business food market within foodservice.

Regional Market Shares in Biobank Automation Systems

In 2024, North America held the largest market share in the biobank automation systems sector. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market trends and opportunities.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Biobank Automation Systems Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Automation In Biopharma Industry Global Market Report 2025



Bioprocess Automation Global Market Report 2025



Lab Automation In Genomics Global Market Report 2025



Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "