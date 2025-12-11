Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Over 1.97 Crore Water-Related Works Taken Up Till Dec 9

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 11 (IANS) More than 1.97 crore water-related works were taken up under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch The Rain (JSA: CTR) campaign, and 712 Jal Shakti Kendras (JSKs) were set up across the country till December 9, the Parliament was informed on Thursday.

In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State (MoS) for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary said,“Technology is being extensively adopted by the government to enhance the efficiency, transparency, and long-term sustainability of water body renovation projects.”

He said modern tools such as geo-tagging, GIS mapping, assignment of unique code numbers to each water body, making of inventory of all water bodies, and preparation of scientific plans for water conservation are being used to ensure effective long-term restoration of water bodies.

Choudhary said,“The JSA: CTR 2025 was launched with the theme 'Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari: Jan Jagrukta ki Or', emphasising deeper grassroots engagement, inter-sectoral convergence, and an innovative financing mechanism with special focus on 148 districts identified by the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB).”

He said that the Central government has adopted several national and international best practices to ensure the effective and long-term restoration of water bodies.

“Restoration works follow scientifically established norms, including hydrological and structural assessment of water bodies, de-siltation based on sediment studies, catchment area treatment, strengthening of bunds and sluices, and integration of modern technologies such as Geo tagging, GIS mapping and baseline survey,” he said.

He said Public-Private Partnership (PPP) initiatives and community participation programmes are being encouraged and supported by the government for the restoration of water bodies.

“Community participation is an integral component of all restoration works centrally assisted under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana – Har Khet Ko Pani (PMKSY-HKKP),” said the MoS.

He said Water User Associations (WUAs), Panchayati Raj Institutions, and local community groups are also involved in planning, execution, and post-restoration management of water bodies.

“There is also a provision for involving Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) in the planning, implementation, and execution of the project, subject to the concurrence of the State government,” he said.

Sharing details of government schemes and funding allocations for the revival of traditional lakes, ponds and reservoirs, the MoS said,“Up to March 31, 2025, central assistance (CA) amounting to Rs 545.35 crore has been released to State governments under Repair, Renovation and Restoration of Water Bodies (RRR of WBs) component of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY)-Har Khet Ko Pani (HKKP).”

He said the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs implements Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation 2.0 (AMRUT 2.0) under which rejuvenation of water bodies and wells is one of the main components. Under AMRUT 2.0, 3031 water body rejuvenation projects worth Rs 6,270.51 crore have been approved so far.